Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Tuesday his caucus, again, will oppose suspending the state gas tax as prices at the pump hit $5 a gallon in some West Virginia towns.
Appearing on MetroNews’ “Talkline” radio program Tuesday morning, Blair said his GOP Senate majority caucus would not support the idea, even after Gov. Jim Justice reopened the door to the possibility Monday during his COVID-19 news briefing. Democrats first pitched the idea in March. The state tax is 37.5 cents per gallon.
“Talkline” host Hoppy Kercheval asked Blair if his caucus’ answer to a potential Justice request to pass a bill scrapping the gas tax for a limited period would be a resounding “no.”
“I’m afraid that that’s the answer,” Blair said.
Blair called the idea “a foolish, knee-jerk reaction.” AAA estimated the average price per gallon of gas in West Virginia on Tuesday was $4.74, up from $4.47 just a week ago. Blair said suspending the tax represents an old way of thinking by Democrat state lawmakers. The GOP majority will not stand for it, he said.
Blair said cutting the gas tax would save West Virginia drivers pennies, compared to what he proposes -- a bill to send a rebate payment to West Virginians, totaling the amount they paid in personal property taxes on their vehicles last year. This would save drivers hundreds of dollars apiece, compared to tens of dollars, and would cost the state about $150 million, Blair said.
Blair said federal attorneys told him this idea is illegal but he is unsure why the federal government would not call back the money in states where lawmakers cut the gas tax.
“Let them call back the $150 million,” he said. “I think, by the time we get through the courts on that, it’s going to be ruled unconstitutional.”
In a news conference Tuesday, state Democrats again touted a gas tax holiday.
“To me, it’s really simple. Folks are struggling right now,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said.
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said Justice has the power to decide unilaterally, if the Legislature can't pass a bill.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, said “the time is now” for this to happen, with a legislative interim session coming this weekend.
“Right now, people are being crushed,” Lindsay said, “being crushed by utility bills, being crushed by inflation, and now they have to pay for their fuel more than they ever would have imagined.”
Justice said Monday he would think on the idea and come back with a better-formed pitch by his next briefing, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.