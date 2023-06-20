Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday said a report by CBS News that his office is under investigation over the “Do It For Babydog” COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes was “18-karat garbage.”

On Monday, CBS News reported that federal investigators subpoenaed Justice's office about the sweepstakes and, according to Justice, implied that his office is under investigation.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags