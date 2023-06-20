Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday said a report by CBS News that his office is under investigation over the “Do It For Babydog” COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes was “18-karat garbage.”
On Monday, CBS News reported that federal investigators subpoenaed Justice's office about the sweepstakes and, according to Justice, implied that his office is under investigation.
“What’s been reported here is nothing other than 18-karat garbage,” Justice said. “It’s been reported that we were under investigation. That’s completely wrong. We received a subpoena to supply information. We’ve supplied it all.”
The state gave away $20 million worth of prizes -- including cars, trucks and all-terrain vehicles -- to incentivize people to get vaccinated. According to the CBS News report, federal investigators were looking into whether the value of those prizes was inflated.
More than one person who won a vehicle decided to sell it after being hit with a large tax bill, the report says.
Justice's chief of staff, Brian Abraham, said the Governor’s Office “went to great pains'' to provide CBS News with accurate information. The dealerships involved also provided information that showed premium packages that were placed on the automobiles after they were received at the dealership, such as lift kits on the trucks, were reported at the same price anyone “walking in off the street” would have paid.
“We went to, again, great pains to explain that to the reporter. He had to have understood it. You can see where he’s tried to thread the needle to make it that it’s being accurately reported but, at the same time, give the inference that there’s something untoward here in the Governor’s Office,” Abraham said.
Abraham added, “No accusation from any agency was ever levied against us. Again, it’s just a hit job. We had all the information that we’ve given to other reporters. They’ve seen it and they’ve chosen not to publish any stories associated with this.”
Justice said the report was politically motivated, as the governor has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.
“You're dadgum-well right that I’m going to win. We’re going to flip control of the Senate. You can mark it down,” Justice said. “And we’re going to change the landscape. That’s all there is to it. It’s the only reason I’ve decided to do this.”
Justice said he believes the sweepstakes was successful, despite its critics.
“There was a time right in the middle of the vaccine stuff that we kind of hit a wall and the number of people getting vaccinated really slowed down. We didn’t have anything written in the playbook. It was just blank pages,” Justice said. “We had some great winners and we had some fun with it. But we got a lot of people across the finish line.”
However, previous Gazette-Mail reporting shows that, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sweepstakes did little to drive West Virginians to get vaccinated.
From May 30, 2021, the day Justice announced the first sweepstakes, to Oct. 3, 137,358 residents received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 116,457 received a second dose -- an average of 931 a day over 125 days.
By comparison, from March 15, 2021, to May 30, 2021, 308,870 residents received a first dose of vaccine and 348,383 had their second dose, an average of 4,584 a day, according to the CDC.
For the month of September, however, with the second incentive sweepstakes in full swing, 19,675 West Virginians got a first dose of vaccine and 13,802 got their second dose, an average of 445 a day, according to the CDC.
