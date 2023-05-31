Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced he is sending 50 soldiers and airmen from the state's National Guard to Texas to aid in responding to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The decision comes in response to a request made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who reached out to fellow governors in a letter, dated May 16, seeking assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to help each other in times of emergency.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

