Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced he is sending 50 soldiers and airmen from the state's National Guard to Texas to aid in responding to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
The decision comes in response to a request made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who reached out to fellow governors in a letter, dated May 16, seeking assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to help each other in times of emergency.
“The flood of illegal border activity invited by the Biden Administration flows directly across the southern border into Texas communities, but this crisis does not stop in our state,” Abbott said in the letter. “In the federal government’s absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve.”
During a virtual briefing Wednesday, Justice said issues at the U.S.-Mexico border range from human trafficking to potential terrorist threats, as well as a growing fentanyl epidemic. Fifty Guard members and airmen have volunteered for the mission, he said.
“If you don’t think there's a serious problem at the border that affects West Virginia, you’re out of your mind. I mean the flow of fentanyl for one thing is just absolutely at an epidemic stage,” Justice said. “We’ve got to step up; that's all there is to it. West Virginia's always done so. I believe, wholeheartedly, with all in me, that absolutely the situation at the border is a disgrace and we need to do something about it.”
Abbott's letters to fellow governors emphasized the gravity of the border crisis and called for a unified response to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He highlighted the financial burden that Texas has shouldered, having allocated more than $4.5 billion since 2021 for critical border security operations, with additional funding of $4.6 billion under consideration. Abbott stressed the need for other states to contribute financially to the border security response.
Texas has taken significant measures to secure the border in the face of federal inaction, Abbott said. Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021, has led to the apprehension of more than 376,000 illegal immigrants and more than 28,000 criminal arrests, with more than 25,000 felony charges filed, he said. The operation has also resulted in the seizure of 416 million lethal doses of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid responsible for the national fentanyl crisis.
Abbott's efforts have included deploying thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, establishing the Texas Tactical Border Force, and designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Additionally, Texas has taken steps to prosecute smugglers and crack down on human trafficking.
The deployment of West Virginia National Guard members follows the lead of states like Idaho and Florida, which have already offered support to Texas in securing the southern border. Idaho Gov. Brad Little deployed a team of Idaho State Police personnel to prevent the smuggling of people and illicit drugs into America. Florida has offered the assistance of hundreds of National Guard soldiers, law enforcement officers, and drone technology.
Justice said he was proud of West Virginia National Guard soldiers who will be assisting the Texas National Guard. While the specific duties of the soldiers are yet to be determined, their primary goal will be to support the Texas National Guard in its efforts to bring the border situation under control.
The West Virginia National Guard members will undergo training and will be deployed in August, with the initial period of assistance set for 30 days, though it could potentially be extended, Justice said.
“They will take their weapons with them. Hopefully, that won’t ever be necessary at all,” Justice said.
The deployment comes at a time when approximately 230 Guard members are serving active duty in the state's corrections system due to a staffing crisis. The state has more than 1,000 vacancies in its jails and prisons, more than 700 of which are correctional officers.
The Guard was activated last August and the cost to the state is approaching $20 million. Justice didn’t say how much the deployment to Texas would cost, but said it won’t affect the number of guard members working in the state’s correctional facilities.
“We're very fortunate to have many folks who are in the National Guard and, you know, we have it completely covered,” he said. “We’re not going to drop the ball on corrections.”