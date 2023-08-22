Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice signed three bills into law on Tuesday aimed at bolstering the state's fire departments and emergency medical service providers.

Flanked by officials and representatives from various emergency services agencies, Justice signed the bills in a morning ceremony at the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you