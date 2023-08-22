Gov. Jim Justice signed three bills into law on Tuesday aimed at bolstering the state's fire departments and emergency medical service providers.
Flanked by officials and representatives from various emergency services agencies, Justice signed the bills in a morning ceremony at the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department.
The legislation establishes a framework for enhancing financial support to fire departments and emergency medical services in West Virginia. Senate Bill 1021 establishes two special revenue funds within the Department of Homeland Security: the County Fire Protection Fund and the All-Counties Fire Protection Fund, Justice said.
Both funds are designed to accrue interest and earnings, contributing to the sustainability of emergency services, he said.
Senate Bill 1023 allows a one-time allocation of $3 million to the All-Counties Fire Protection Fund and $3 million to the County Fire Protection Fund. Additionally, SB 1022 provides another one-time allocation of $6 million.
These legislative measures, adopted in the recent special session, mark a significant first step in securing essential funding for first responders. Justice said more work is needed to find a permanent solution.
“We’re not here to sit on a pedestal and talk about how great we are, because I am telling you that we still do not have a permanent funding source. But I've promised you, and we’ll find a way to do it without raising taxes,” he said.
Representatives of the state's fire and emergency medical services lobbied during the 2023 regular legislative session for a permanent funding increase, citing skyrocketing operation costs and personnel shortages. However, lawmakers were not able to reach a compromise between a one-time $12 million allocation and permanently funding the request through a small increase in fire protection fees.
Lobbying continued prior to the special session, where lawmakers took up the three bills signed Tuesday.
Rob Cunningham, the Deputy Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, expressed his appreciation for the allocations.
"This is a big day for first responders in the state of West Virginia. The cooperation between the Legislature and the governor to come up with this one-time appropriation to help fund our fire departments and EMS is really huge,” he said.
During the ceremony, Justice conveyed his gratitude to the state’s fire and emergency medical services, and assured them more help is coming.
"Thanks to all the work that you do all the time. Thanks to all the lives you touch and thanks to always knowing that you literally do run to the fire. We can never ever thank you enough,” he said.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Randy James, president of the State Fire Chiefs Association, said volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments will receive an additional $24,000 from the bills.
That funding must be used to bolster both the cost of daily operations and equipment, as well as personnel retention.
“I’ve seen people walk out the door because of how much time we had to spend fundraising. You’re only going to get so much volunteer out of a good citizen,” James said. “That doesn’t count emergency calls. Most of them will come right out for that. But if you have to spend that time selling hot dogs or running a bingo game, you’re going to lose some people.”
James said he was appreciative of the state’s efforts, but acknowledged a long road ahead. Some volunteer fire departments are on the brink of closure, he said, and some emergency medical services units have shuttered.
“It’s going to help, but there are fire departments in very bad trouble trying to keep their doors open. If we think $24,000 more on the year is going to stop that, we’re mistaken,” he said. “There’s just no relief in sight when it comes to expenses.”
James said the organizations representing these public services will continue to lobby for state support.
“It’s definitely going to take work. We have to just keep on our mission to try to keep getting more funding. I just hope that we’ve made some new friends in the Legislature,” James said. “I know this year it seemed like we’ve opened up a lot of eyes.”