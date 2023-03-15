Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Results from a state Department of Homeland Security investigation of the West Virginia State Police could be returned as early as this week, Gov. Jim Justice said during a news briefing on Wednesday.

“I have very, very, very concerning -- I don’t necessarily want to say grave -- but concerning views about what has happened and what is going on with the State Police,” Justice said during an administration briefing at the Capitol.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

