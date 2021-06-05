LEWISBURG — Since he declared a state of emergency almost 15 months ago, Gov. Jim Justice has continued old practices by operating largely out of public view.
Despite Justice holding more than 200 press briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic, where, when or how the governor spends his time off camera is left to one’s educated guess.
Justice agreed to reside in Charleston and pay $65,000 in legal fees in a deal reached more than two months ago to settle a lawsuit filed by former Democratic legislator Isaac Sponaugle, who claimed Justice violated the state Constitution by refusing to live in the Governor’s Mansion on the Capitol grounds or elsewhere in Charleston.
“The Governor resides at the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston. Any insinuation otherwise is preposterous …“ Justice’s communication’s office wrote in a request for comment for this report.
Justice’s movements indicate otherwise.
The governor’s presence frequently is marked by his black SUV. On briefing days, Capitol security lowers the protective barriers near the west entrance so Justice can park a short distance from the door. When he holds meetings in the Governor’s Mansion before or after briefings, he drives the 150 yards in between. Sightings of Justice’s SUV on Capitol grounds are rare during the early morning or at the end of the workday.
Justice’s Office of General Counsel declined to fulfill multiple records requests for this report. The Gazette-Mail sought schedules and calendars for three months of Justice’s recent travel, five months of phone records related to government business, all expenses related to operation of the Governor’s Mansion and his travel and meal costs.
His office provided none of those documents.
“To the extent any calendar is maintained, it is in draft format, contains appointments that may or may not occur, is revised by staff daily, is never corrected, and is not an accurate log of Governor Justice’s appointments,” wrote Berkeley Bentley, Justice’s deputy general counsel. “That said, if there is a specific appointment you wish to confirm, please revise your request accordingly and we will endeavor to provide you with records responsive to such a request.”
His office said it could not find any records showing his phone conversations. It claimed records related to Executive Mansion expenses cannot be released to the public because the governor uses it as his residence. His office declined to provide travel logs for his West Virginia State Police escort — a trooper is regularly seen tailing Justice during his four-hour round trips from Lewisburg to Charleston and back. Those trips translate to hundreds of hours on the road for the governor.
Cathy Justice, the governor’s wife, is the owner of two homes next-door to each other in downtown Lewisburg, according to property records. Jim and Cathy Justice live in a one-story home bought for $205,000 in 2000. In 2010, Cathy Justice purchased the home next-door for $250,000, according to records. The trooper who escorts Justice appears to stay in this home, according to their movements in recent months.
The Governor’s Mansion cost taxpayers $203,000 when it was constructed nearly 100 years ago. Mansion staff are compensated by taxpayers. Tens of millions of dollars in building improvements have been publicly funded. A voicemail left at the Governor’s Mansion seeking staff size, basic costs and other general upkeep information was not returned.
Justice is known to frequent fast-food restaurants along the route to the Capitol and in Charleston’s East End. Following a May 3 briefing, a reporter watched Justice and the trooper enter the East End Wendy’s parking lot, decide against braving the long lunchtime line, then circle back across the street to the McDonald’s drive-thru. On Thursday, the Justices were spotted in their black SUV in the Wendy’s drive-thru.
By providing his travel records, Justice’s office could prove he now spends his nights in Charleston. Utility bills at the Executive Mansion would indicate when the Justices began living there full-time. Payroll documents would show if Justice kept a full-time staff working at the mansion for four years on the taxpayers’ dime, despite splitting his time between Charleston and Lewisburg. They would also show if there is a full-time staff working there now.
By declining to provide these records, Justice’s movements can be known only by his brief public sightings outside of media briefings, or by reporters going out to find him. What West Virginia’s governor does during work hours, with whom he meets and when and where he is when he’s not at the Capitol is a public unknown.
Not for public knowledge
The week of March 22-26 was a busy one for the governor.
Or was it?
Members of the West Virginia House and Senate were in high gear for week seven of nine of the 2021 Legislative session. New COVID-19 cases reached 499 in one day — more than double the daily average for most of the month. West Virginians marked a year in a pandemic.
Justice held a media briefing Monday morning, then gathered dozens of local business leaders in the afternoon for a “town hall” to drum up support for his plan to repeal West Virginia’s personal income tax — a move set to blow a billion-dollar hole in the state’s budget.
On Tuesday that week he attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Morgantown, then held a sparsely attended “town hall” on his tax plan that was never made publicly viewable. He appeared to end his day just after 3 p.m. stocking trout at Coopers Rock Lake. The following day, he held a late morning briefing before traveling to Beckley to hold an afternoon income tax “town hall” at the Tamarack.
Justice held dueling “town halls” in Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs on Thursday, and Friday he held an early morning media briefing— his only three public events for those two days. This schedule also doesn’t account for his time coaching the Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team.
Justice arrived late for every briefing during this week — on par for his daily tardiness throughout the pandemic — despite his stranglehold on any and all COVID-19 response and restrictions. Justice’s only unannounced sighting during this week came when a reporter spotted Justice and the trooper turning off the Lewisburg Interstate 64 exit just after 6:20 p.m. following the Tamarack event, then eyed his SUV outside at his downtown Lewisburg home just before 6:30 p.m.
With his office’s refusal to provide his schedule, it’s unknown how long the governor spent working with lawmakers during the peak of the legislative session. State House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a fellow Republican, said while he spent more time with the governor this past session than in previous years, it was due to Justice’s signature piece of legislation.
“Our interaction this session was almost exclusively limited to the personal income tax,” Hanshaw said. “He certainly was more hands-on this year with the personal income tax proposal than with almost anything else.”
Hanshaw said Justice has always made himself available whenever the speaker has asked. But the legwork is done with the governor’s staff, Hanshaw said. Justice is a “big ideas guy” who “likes to chart very broad courses and then leave the details of executing a plan to his staff.”
“I’ll say this about the governor,” Hanshaw said, “when he comes forward with an idea that is his, he takes it seriously and does spend the time on it — and [he] did bulldog it this session.”
Asked how he learned of Justice’s tax repeal plan, Hanshaw, the state’s highest-ranking delegate, answered: from media, not from Justice nor his staff.
Meeting with Justice directly is a hot ticket. Joe Gouzd, president of the United Steelworkers Local 8-957, said there’s been nothing but crickets from the governor’s office regarding the old Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant closure set for this summer in Morgantown. Nearly 1,500 well-paid workers will lose their jobs, and Gouzd said he hasn’t heard from Justice’s office whether the governor has formed a task force to save these jobs, which lawmakers called on Justice to do in concurrent resolutions this past session. The governor’s press team did not answer questions from the Gazette-Mail, including whether the task force had been formed, for a recent story on the closure.
Gouzd said Justice raced to save a closed-down hospital in Fairmont while he ran for reelection during the pandemic, “but yet 20 miles north, where we actually manufacture drugs to save lives,” Gouzd said, it’s just not politically convenient for Justice to intervene. Union Vice President Bill Hawkins said Justice “doesn’t give a s---.”
With whom Justice has met lately is not for public knowledge, according to his office’s responses to records requests. That is, unless you know of a specific appointment Justice recently had, and you formally request his office to confirm it.
The logic behind requiring the head of the executive branch to live at the seat of government is partially to ensure the state’s top official is on hand when crises arise, said Patrick Hickey, a West Virginia University political science professor from 2012 to 2020. West Virginia, site of floods, snowstorms and plant and mine disasters, is a state where its people live in a quasi-permanent state of preparedness.
“The idea is when stuff like that happens, the governor is right there,” Hickey said. “You know where the governor is. You don’t have to go looking for the governor. The governor is right there with his or her staff on hand, ready to go and ready to respond to that crisis.”
Hickey said the requirement also provides more transparency to taxpayers who want to know how the head of the executive branch spends his or her time. While West Virginia’s Legislature is part-time, the governor’s office is not.
“Acting as a part-time governor” was what Sponaugle said triggered the residency lawsuit in the first place. The governor’s mishandling of $150 million in federal funding for a state-run flood recovery program, along with “scandals, [other] mismanagement of public monies, no communication with Cabinet secretaries and a decrease in productivity of state government,” as Sponaugle’s 2018 lawsuit described Justice’s performance, proved to be the inflection point.
“When he got elected, he just decided he wasn’t going to show up,” Sponaugle said. “He was delegating all of that responsibility and duties to various other people in his Cabinet that weren’t elected. You couldn’t get ahold of them, and [Justice] didn’t have an idea of what was or was not going on during that time period.”
As the pandemic winds down, Sponaugle said, the terms of the settlement should ensure Justice can’t return to the shadows. But with Justice’s decreasing public appearances comes increasingly more time he can spend away from the public eye.
Justice has batted down residency criticism in the past by saying the governor’s job is not confined to the Capitol grounds or Charleston.
“The Governor is on the job all the time,” his office said.
With no records to support the assertion, those who question it are left to take the itinerant governor’s word for it.