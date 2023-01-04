Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he will unveil unprecedented tax cuts during his State of the State address on Jan. 11.

“Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” Justice said during a virtual COVID-19 briefing.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

