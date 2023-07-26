Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday it is premature to consider calling lawmakers back to Charleston for a special legislative session, but he acknowledged that funding issues within some state agencies need to be addressed now.
There have been multiple calls by lawmakers and others in recent months for a special session to address what some have called funding shortfalls for departments dealing with foster care, higher education and corrections, among others.
Most recently, members of the Democratic Party caucus in the House of Delegates sent a letter asking the governor to call a special session during legislative interim meetings scheduled for Aug. 6-8 in Charleston. They are asking that the government use some of its record-breaking $1.8 billion revenue surplus to help address the issues.
The state has about $451 million remaining in unallocated surplus funds.
“The surplus won’t help our colleges and universities offset their shortfalls if we don’t act to support them,” the letter states. “And the surplus won’t help our struggling corrections workers if we don’t address their outdated pay scale.”
West Virginia has a shortage of more than 1,000 employees in corrections. More than 700 of those vacancies are correctional officer positions. Four bills to increase pay for those employees failed in the most recent legislative session. For nearly a year, the state has been paying members of the West Virginia National Guard to help fill those openings, under a declaration of emergency Justice ordered last August.
The governor previously expressed frustration over the lack of legislative action on corrections pay and did so again during a virtual administrative briefing Wednesday.
“I’ve sent it up twice. It’s been two different times. Really and truly, this should have been done a long long time ago,” Justice said. “I wouldn’t have sent it up there if I didn’t absolutely believe with all in me that it was necessary to do, but we dove in the ditch and we didn’t do it.”
The state also has nearly 8,000 children in foster care, with a lack of space to accommodate them. Discussing last week’s letter, state Democratic Party Chairman Delegate Mike Puskhin, D-Kanawha, said some children are being housed in hotels with little or no adult supervision.
Finally, West Virginia University is at the center of the higher education funding debate, as it faces a $45 million budget shortfall that has resulted in cuts to programs and personnel in what the school’s administration is calling an unprecedented “transformation” effort.
Justice said Wednesday that more information is needed before the state government can act on WVU’s situation.
“From the standpoint of the WVU shortfall, we probably need more information and digging into the particulars and everything,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to help out, if need be, but we need to understand the economics better than we do right now.”
Last week, House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said these issues have become too pressing to put off any longer. Skaff is president of HD Media, the parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
“We need to quit kicking the can down the road,” Skaff said. “With this announced surplus, we are just asking that we put politics aside and come together as West Virginians and work to get our house in order before we spend the surplus on other things.”
