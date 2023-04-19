Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he doesn’t plan to call a special legislative session to address a corrections staffing shortage, unless he has assurances that lawmakers can reach a compromise.
Several lawmakers have asked Justice to call a special session to address the personnel shortage in the state’s jails and prisons. During an administration briefing on Wednesday, Justice said he doesn’t want to call legislators back for another battle that fails to produce a solution.
“I’ve said over and over and over, I can’t call a special session and create just a food fight for the sake of calling a special session. I’ve got to have assurance that we’re not going to waste the taxpayers’ dollars, that we’re going to bring the folks back in and get something done,” Justice said. “And I’m still waiting. I’m still waiting on my end.”
Last August, Justice declared a state of emergency, activating the West Virginia Army National Guard to provide personnel to help staff the state’s jails and prisons. Since then, approximately 330 guard members have worked alongside correctional officers to maintain day-to-day operations.
During a meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee for the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority on Sunday, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director William Marshall said that the state of emergency will likely need to be extended.
The cost to employ the guard members currently filling out state rosters stands at $17 million, Marshall said.
During the meeting, committee Co-Chairman Del. David Kelly, R-Tyler, said the situation cannot continue indefinitely.
“I think you would agree with me that having the National Guard in there, that’s unsustainable,” Kelly said. “And it’s also unsustainable to think we could expect to have our officers in this state working 60, 70, 80 hours a week, week-in and week-out.”
The starting pay for correctional officers in West Virginia is about $33,000. A bill to raise that by $10,000 over three years did not advance out of committee during the recent legislative session.
The state has 1,022 employee vacancies in its jails and prisons, with eight facilities showing vacancy rates of 40% or more, Marshall said. The department would be fully staffed at about 3,800 personnel, he said.
Marshall said 729 of the vacancies are correctional officer positions. The state has hired about 150 correctional officers since January but has lost nearly as many.
While the department faces a shortage of correctional officers, the inmate population stands at more than 10,000, which is 300 over capacity, statewide, Marshall said. The majority of the overpopulation is at North Central Regional Jail, which is 200 inmates over capacity, he said.
The state is also facing a number of lawsuits from inmates and their families over poor conditions within the state’s jails and prisons. The West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, an offshoot of a national organization, has called for a federal investigation into 14 deaths that have occurred at Southern Regional Jail in the span of a year.
