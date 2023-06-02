Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice announced this week that West Virginia’s revenue collection has surpassed $5.9 billion for the fiscal year to date.

That amount is $1.72 billion above initial estimates and represents a 13% increase over the previous year, according to numbers released by the Justice administration. The state has shattered all records for total collection and year-to-date surplus through the end of May, the governor said.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

