Gov. Jim Justice announced this week that West Virginia’s revenue collection has surpassed $5.9 billion for the fiscal year to date.
That amount is $1.72 billion above initial estimates and represents a 13% increase over the previous year, according to numbers released by the Justice administration. The state has shattered all records for total collection and year-to-date surplus through the end of May, the governor said.
"The state's extraordinary surplus will allow us to make strategic investments in crucial areas, such as infrastructure, education, water systems, broadband and economic development," Justice said in a monthly update of the state’s finances.
May's general revenue collection surpassed estimates by $134.5 million. Breaking down the figures, Justice said, four key components accounted for an overwhelming 92% of the year-to-date surplus and 85% of the 13% revenue gain.
Personal income tax collection for the month reached more than $185.5 million, surpassing estimates by $43.1 million. For the fiscal year, personal income tax collection has exceeded $2.463 billion, surpassing official estimates by $482.6 million and marking an 8.5% increase from the previous year, according to numbers released by the Governor’s Office.
Consumer sales tax collection in May amounted to $155.0 million, surpassing estimates by $16.2 million. Cumulative collection for the year has reached more than $1.553 billion, exceeding estimates by $205.8 million and demonstrating a 6.2% increase over the previous year.
Corporation net income tax collection in May totaled nearly $14 million, surpassing estimates by almost $11 million. Year-to-date collection of $344.8 million has exceeded estimates by $216.8 million and represents a 17% increase over last year.
Severance tax collection reached nearly $67.9 million in May, surpassing estimates by approximately $47.9 million. Year-to-date collection of $890.4 million eclipses the previous year's figures by 37.4% and exceeds estimates by $670.4 million.
Justice touted the state's turnaround from a $500 million budget deficit and record-low unemployment rate. West Virginia's April 2023 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% is lower than the national average, the governor said.
West Virginia is now competing on the global stage, attracting world-class companies to its borders, he said.
Those companies include Nucor Corp., which selected Mason County as the site for a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill, and GreenPower Motor Co., which will assemble electric school buses at a facility in South Charleston.
Justice said the "Roads To Prosperity" program has become the largest-ever investment in road maintenance and improvement in West Virginia history, allocating more than $2 billion to address decades of neglect.
The state's investments in tourism also have paid off handsomely, Justice said. West Virginia recently was recognized as a top-10 travel region in the world by Lonely Planet, the only state to achieve this honor. Condé Nast Traveler named West Virginia one of its Best Places to Go, and Outside Magazine dubbed it the best family trip in the United States.
