Gov. Jim Justice’s campaign for the 2024 Republican U.S. Senate nomination more than doubled that of his opponent, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in fundraising since it launched in April.
The Justice campaign got a significant boost from fossil fuel industry supporters.
The campaign for Justice, a coal magnate, reported drawing over $94,000 from fossil fuel industry leaders and political action committees, or PACs, since the governor announced his Senate candidacy on April 27, his 72nd birthday.
That’s more than 10% of the $935,035 Justice’s campaign committee reported netting in contributions in 2023’s second quarter.
Mooney’s campaign committee reported netting $375,964 in the quarter, leaving it with $1,536,560 in cash on hand eight months after the congressman entered the race. Justice’s campaign had $808,765 in cash on hand at the end of the quarter.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has not announced whether he will seek a third full six-year term. His campaign reported net contributions of $396,485 for the second quarter. Manchin’s campaign had $10,789,594 in funds at June’s end — more than quadruple what the Justice and Mooney campaigns reported having on hand combined.
The Justice campaign reported receiving $24,900 from executives of Alabama-based Diversified Energy Co., an affiliated PAC and Kimberly Hutson, wife of Diversified founder, CEO and fellow campaign donor Rusty Hutson Jr.
The nation’s largest gas and oil well owner, Diversified has argued that a deal it made with West Virginia environmental regulators shields the company from having to plug wells state landowners say in a pending federal lawsuit pose health and environmental hazards.
In April, a judge allowed the lawsuit to move forward, finding the landowners’ claims plausible.
The Justice campaign drew contributions from West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton ($3,300), West Virginia Coal Association Executive Vice President Jason Bostic ($2,300) and the PAC for St. Louis-headquartered metallurgical coal supplier Arch Resources Inc. ($3,300).
The Justice campaign also collected contributions from members of the governor’s administration, including Chief-of-Staff Brian Abraham ($3,300), Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Mike Graney ($1,000), Insurance Commissioner Allan McVey ($1,000), Office of Energy Director Nick Preservati ($3,300) and Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby ($3,300).
Justice appointed Preservati, who the governor previously named a member of the Public Energy Authority, to head the Office of Energy effective July 5. The Justice campaign reported receiving Preservati’s contribution eight days before that effective date.
The Justice campaign reported receiving a maximum $6,600 contribution from 2024 Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. and operator of the Dutch Miller auto group.
Justice’s campaign reported registering a contribution from former state Senate president Bill Cole, who Justice defeated in the 2016 gubernatorial general election when Cole was the GOP nominee and Justice was the Democratic Party’s nominee. Justice switched parties less than seven months into his governorship in 2017.
The Mooney campaign reported contributions linked to HSP Direct LLC — a company the Office of Congressional Ethics said might have impermissibly funded a Mooney family vacation to Aruba.
The nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics said Mooney, 52, and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba in 2021 paid for by HSP Direct, a Virginia-based direct mail fundraising agency to which investigators said Mooney has significant personal and financial ties.
HSP Direct’s payment for the trip totaled at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, according to an Ethics Office review released last year.
The Mooney campaign’s second-quarter report lists a $3,300 contribution each from HSP Direct’s PAC and HSP Direct partner Amy Paul.
Mooney dismissed concerns raised by congressional staff and HSP Direct about a lack of House Ethics Committee approval of the Aruba trip, the Ethics Office said. If the five-term Republican congressman accepted impermissible gifts, he might have violated House rules and federal law, the Ethics Office concluded.
The independent office investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the House Ethics Committee, if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny.
Mooney has been the subject of two such referrals.
Mooney’s campaign reported a $2,000 second-quarter contribution from the congressional campaign committee of state Treasurer Riley Moore, a Republican.
The Mooney campaign reported contributions from campaign committees of fellow Republican members of Congress, including $2,000 from the campaign committee of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Gaetz is another member of Congress who has drawn House Ethics Committee scrutiny.
In 2021, the committee announced it had begun an investigation in response to allegations that Gaetz might have engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House of Representatives floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use and accepted a bribe, improper gratuity or impermissible gift in violation of House standards.
The Club for Growth Action, a “super PAC” linked to the conservative advocacy group Club for Action, and the Protect Freedom PAC, a super PAC that has been affiliated with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced a $13.5 million fundraising haul to support Mooney last week.
Super PACs are independent expense-only committees that may receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations and other PACs. Super PACs may not contribute to or coordinate directly with candidates.
The campaign committee for Chris Rose, a Monongalia County resident seeking the Republican nomination, reported netting $5,724 in contributions in the second quarter of 2023, finishing the period with $4,477 on hand.
The Federal Election Commission did not list a second-quarter report from the campaign committee for registered candidate Zane Lawhorn of Mercer County.