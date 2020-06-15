Kanawha commission declares election results, to certify the election Wednesday

After six weeks’ worth of voting, the 2020 primary is certified in Kanawha County.
It took the Kanawha County Commission, acting as the election board of canvassers, about nine hours to review 746 provisional ballots cast in the election.
The canvass essentially is an audit in which the commissioners review each provisional ballot, and poll workers and county clerk employees hand count ballots from five random precincts as a means of quality control for the election.
“The canvass was unique as many more voters cast absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kanawha Commissioner Kent Carper said in a news release Monday evening. “We followed our canvass rules and state code to ensure that all ballots that could be counted were counted."
In this year’s primary election, 48,663 Kanawha voters cast their votes, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said. There are 122,864 registered voters in the county, giving Kanawha a voter turnout of 39.6%.
Commissioners began canvassing votes at 7 a.m. in the voter’s registration office in the Kanawha Judicial Building, but they took a roughly 45-minute break for a regular commission meeting at 8 a.m.
They declared the results the election at 4:19 p.m.
McCormick said there were no changes in the outcomes of any local races.
The commission will meet again at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to certify county and municipal races, according to the news release. State races can’t be certified until all 55 county commissions have completed their canvasses and declared their local results.
McCormick said now her attention will go toward updating voters’ records to indicate they voted in this election before she starts to train poll workers in August for November's general election.