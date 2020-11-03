Democrat Mark Hunt led Republican Lance Wheeler by less than 700 votes in the race to replace longtime Commissioner Hoppy Shores on the Kanawha County Commission Tuesday night.
Hunt received 31,670 of votes counted as of 10 p.m. Wheeler had 31,017 votes, according to results from the Kanawha County Clerk.
Shores has held a seat on the Commission for more than four decades. In January, he announced plans not to seek releection following the completion of his seventh term in office, which expires at the end of the year.
The eventual winner will sit alongside Commission President Kent Carper and Ben Salango, who came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Jim Justice in the gubernatorial election.
Hunt, of Charleston, served 14 years in the Legislature, and said this was his first run for a local government position. Hunt is attorney who owns a law firm in Charleston.
Wheeler, a St. Albans native now residing in Charleston, is running for the second time for a seat on the Kanawha County Commission. He ran in the Republican primary in 2016 against incumbent Dave Hardy. Wheeler works as a regional sales executive at a medical equipment company.