Kanawha Commissioner Salango enters governor's race

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango announced plans Thursday to run for governor, the latest Democrat to enter the race seeking to challenge incumbent Gov. Jim Justice.
Salango, who was appointed to his seat before winning election in 2018, said he’s seeking to run to modernize the state’s economy, curb the flow of illicit drugs into West Virginia, and improve education in the state.
Throughout a campaign launch event outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, in Charleston, Salango criticized Justice, caricaturing him a self-dealer who can’t be bothered to show up for work.
“We need a governor we can be proud of, not someone who is constantly buried in controversy, lawsuits and ethical scandals,” he said. “Somebody who actually wants the job, rather than the title.”
Salango joins community organizer Stephen Smith and Boone County Senator Ron Stollings as others vying to challenge Justice.
Along with serving as commissioner, Salango works as a trial lawyer with Preston Salango, PLLC. He is also an investor in HD Media, which owns the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
