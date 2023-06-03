Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is gearing up for another potential run at West Virginia's highest office.

Salango, who lost to Gov. Jim Justice in the 2020 general election, said he will make a decision in August or September after consulting with his family.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you