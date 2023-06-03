Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is gearing up for another potential run at West Virginia's highest office.
Salango, who lost to Gov. Jim Justice in the 2020 general election, said he will make a decision in August or September after consulting with his family.
In a field stacked with Republicans, Salango is one of two Democratic hopefuls who have emerged as potential candidates. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has also hinted at a possible run, but the men have said they do not wish to run against each other in a primary.
Salango, who positions himself as a moderate Democrat, said he believes a run in the next election cycle would find him in a more favorable spot due to his increased name recognition.
Salango identified several issues the state needs to address, including improving its education system and infrastructure, and continuing to attract new businesses.
“For West Virginia to compete nationally and globally, we must focus on education, infrastructure and bringing in new businesses,” he said. “We need to position West Virginia to be a leader in technology, innovation and energy.”
The Democratic Party faces an uphill battle to the governor’s mansion. A successful candidate would find themselves surrounded on all sides by Republican colleagues, making an ability to work across party lines crucial.
“I am a moderate Democrat and frequently work with Republicans in the Legislature and elsewhere. We need to focus on moving West Virginia forward rather than playing partisan politics,” Salango said. “I do not care whether an idea is a Democratic idea or a Republican idea, I only care if it’s a good idea.”
Salango said the state is in a good position to address ongoing staffing shortages across multiple agencies, but ultimately fixing those problems will require a financial commitment.
“Many of the workers in our state agencies are overworked and grossly underpaid,” Salango said. “With nearly $2 billion in surplus, we have plenty of revenue to fix the staffing issues with [the Department of Health and Human resources] and the Division of Corrections.”
State Democratic Party chairman Mike Pushkin said Salango and Williams are both strong potential candidates.
“We’re fortunate to have two excellent candidates considering a run for governor,” Pushkin said. “Commissioner Ben Salango and Steve Williams have impressive track records.”
As a county commissioner, Salango led the initiative to develop the Shawnee Sports Complex, which has brought in over $100 million in economic impact since its opening in 2018. Similarly, Williams has many accomplishments to his name as Huntington’s mayor, Pushkin said.
“Ben is a visionary who transformed an underutilized county resource into a youth sports tourism destination that has brought thousands of visitors and $40 to $50 million a year to our region while creating hundreds of new jobs,” Pushkin said.
Pushkin added, “Mayor Williams has revitalized West Virginia’s second-largest city and won $10 million and recognition for Huntington as America’s Best Community in a nationwide contest.”
The filing period for the 2024 primary election opens in January.
“Ben and Steve are real leaders who have never run for office to simply add a line to their resumes. They’ve run because they’ve had specific goals and objectives to make their communities better places to live and work and raise a family,” Pushkin said.
Several Republican contenders have emerged as potential candidates.
Moore Capito, a Republican delegate from Kanawha County and son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has officially announced his candidacy. State Auditor J.B. McCuskey has announced a campaign, as have Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Auto dealership magnate Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has also thrown his hat into the ring.