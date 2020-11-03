Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford led his opponent Sean Crosier as of 10 p.m. on election night, and appeared well on his way to reelection.
Rutherford had received 38,504 votes of those counted Tuesday. Crosier received 25,279 votes, according to results from the Kanawha County Clerk. If his lead holds, Rutherford will win his fourth term and become the longest-serving sheriff in Kanawha County history.
Rutherford, who has worked in the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for more than 40 years, said Tuesday night if his lead holds he will be honored to again serve as the county’s top law enforcement official.
“If the results hold up and continue as they are, I’m very humbled and very honored that the people would allow me to have an additional term,” he said. “We’ll wait and see how the final results are but it’s very humbling and a big honor if it goes the way it’s looking now.”
Rutherford said the role of being Kanawha County Sheriff goes far beyond directing law enforcement operations.
The work of overseeing budgets and operations within all five divisions in the department is a large task that often goes unnoticed.
“It’s a much bigger job than most people think, and I’m really honored,” Rutherford said.
Crosier was a captain in the department before retiring in 2015, serving for 28 years in the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Crosier briefly served as Monroe County Sheriff before retiring due to family reasons.
Rutherford has led Kanawha County through the pandemic for more than seven months, and ran for reelection on his record responding to the virus. He said Tuesday he plans to continue those county response efforts into the next four years.