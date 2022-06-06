Kanawha County Board of Education members on Monday discussed proposed excess levy items for the 2024 to 2029 academic years.
Kanawha Superintendent Tom Williams read board members a list of proposed projects during a special meeting Monday evening. The list included 18 items, ranging from the installation of rubber mulch on elementary school playgrounds to armed school safety marshals.
Board members did not take any action on the excess levy. Williams said there could be a potential vote at the July 5 meeting if board members finalize the list.
A school excess levy is a property tax that raises money for schools beyond what is raised through a school system’s regular levy, the state school aid formula, federal funding or other sources, such as grants. The current levy was approved by voters in November 2018.
If the proposed levy were to pass, it would go into effect on July 1, 2024. At the latest, Williams said the board must place the levy on the May 2024 primary election ballot.
One of the items listed in the proposed levy is funding for 12 security positions, where armed personnel would split time between all Kanawha County schools, disguising themselves as custodians, substitute teachers or other personnel, in order to increase security presence in the county.
Also included in the proposed levy is funding for school counselors at Elkview Middle School, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Sissonville Middle School and four elementary schools. Funding for five nursing positions, a Title IX investigator and 20% pay raises for staff overseeing extracurricular activities were also proposed. Ten schools have proposed funding for roofing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs.
A number of athletic facility upgrades are also included in the proposal: repair of certain tennis courts, turfing of baseball and softball fields and track resurfacing at St. Albans High School, Andrew Jackson, DuPont Middle School and East Bank Middle School. Upgrades for deficient scoreboards and miscellaneous improvements to middle school bleachers and locker rooms were also included.
Pending a legal opinion, the county system is also considering a contribution to a pool project if a locality chooses to build a pool within the next few years.
The proposed list is not final, and is subject to change by board members.