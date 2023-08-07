Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The state’s shortage of certified medical examiners was a topic of concern for lawmakers Monday during a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Resources Accountability.

The state Medical Examiner's Office has enough work for a dozen medical examiners but only has three on the roster, with another recently recruited, said Dr. Sherri Young, interim secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources and incoming secretary of the newly created Department of Health. Young is also the former executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

