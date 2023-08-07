Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
The state’s shortage of certified medical examiners was a topic of concern for lawmakers Monday during a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Resources Accountability.
The state Medical Examiner's Office has enough work for a dozen medical examiners but only has three on the roster, with another recently recruited, said Dr. Sherri Young, interim secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources and incoming secretary of the newly created Department of Health. Young is also the former executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
She was providing lawmakers with an update on the split of the DHHR into three separate agencies -- the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities. Lawmakers are in Charleston this week for interim committee meetings and a special legislative session called Sunday by Gov. Jim Justice.
The average wait time for families to receive a certified death certificate is 240 days, Young said. She also acknowledged there are “outlying” cases that have had much longer wait times.
“Some people are waiting two years, which can cause financial hardship a lot of times for their families,” Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, said.
Staffing is one of the major causes of the backlog, Young told lawmakers. She noted only 17 forensic pathologists a year graduate from residency in the U.S.
“For us to recruit one of those is very difficult,” Young said, adding that a solution may lie in working with state's higher education institutions. “This is a discussion we can have with our state medical schools and residencies to see if we can fulfill that need.”
A lack of workspace is also a significant contributor to delays in processing, Young said. The state has enough space to conduct three forensic examinations at a time, but has a workload large enough to fill seven to 10 spaces, she said.
“The ability to work on multiple reviews at the same time would be much-needed,” Young said. “In the current facility, they are using every inch of space that they have.”
In 2022, an audit of West Virginia’s laboratory facilities found that nearly every state testing program was housed in outdated facilities. The report found the Medical Examiner’s Office is contained in an office building that required significant retrofitting to add an autopsy suite, cold storage to house remains, and a toxicology laboratory. The size, configuration and location of the building are all hindrances for the agency and its staff, the report showed.
The state is proposing to use $125 million in unallocated surplus money for the construction of a new consolidated state laboratory, addressing the outdated facilities used by various departments.
Young said the new facility may help alleviate some space issues in the long term, as well as allow for more laboratory testing to be done in-house.
“We do appreciate that, in the future budget, we have a facility being built that will accommodate the Office of the Certified Medical Examiner even better,” Young said.
Grady expressed appreciation for the department’s efforts in attempting to improve its wait times ahead of facility upgrades.
“I certainly understand trying to make do with very few resources,” said Grady, who is a teacher. “But sometimes we do just have to make do with what we have and do the best we can.”
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.