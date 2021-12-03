PROCIOUS – Tawney Mangus holds dear the road before her.
However rocky it may get, she’s not about to let it go.
The Elk River flows peacefully to Mangus’ left as she takes an all-terrain vehicle to the old rail bed that runs behind her home on Scenic River Road.
“I was raised on this river,” Mangus, 73, said as the Honda roars toward 15 mph through the unincorporated community of Procious.
Mangus rides up and down the road for more than an hour. Her dogs Duke and Scout keep up with her throughout, lying in every mud puddle they can find along the heavily tree-shaded way.
“This is some of the most scenic road you will ever travel in West Virginia,” Mangus says. “It all runs completely along this river.”
Her dogs aren’t the only ones who’ve been taking comfort here.
Mangus nods toward the Elk River running parallel to the road on her left as she drives east. It’s an unseasonably cold, drizzly first day of fall, but Mangus noted locals flock to the riverside for weekend camping when the season is right.
“People up here are poor,” Mangus said. “They can’t afford Myrtle Beach.”
Dotting the old railroad bed are reminders the road is more than a getaway.
It’s the way home.
Just before her mid-afternoon ATV ride, Mangus met with three of her neighbors to discuss something they say threatens to leave them homeless and local and state governments hoodwinked: the Elk River Railroad Company’s plans to sell the old rail bed behind their homes to the state to convert into a major rail trail.
The old rail bed is the only access road for landowners nearby along the Elk River, but motorized vehicles beyond a narrow category of electric bicycles are not allowed along the Elk River Trail.
A 28-mile stretch of the trail already has been completed from Duck to Hartland east of Mangus’ home, with construction well underway in other segments of the project designed to span 54 miles from Clendenin to just south of Duck.
Gov. Jim Justice and Elk River Railroad Vice President James E. Davis signed a letter of intent in April 2019 setting terms of a “future definitive agreement.” For $2.8 million, the West Virginia State Rail Authority would buy all rights and interests in the 54-mile stretch plus 18 more miles of rail line right-of-way from near Clay to Widen for the Buffalo Creek Trail.
“They can’t do this,” Melanie Hodge, 59, of nearby River Haven Road said. “They just can’t.”
Mangus and her sister Kathy Stephenson, 72, bought neighboring lots along the railroad bed in 2008 because they wanted to retire near where they grew up.
Stephenson lives alone off $1,200 a month in Social Security benefits and spent most of her savings on building her small cabin along Scenic River Road.
In a July comment filed with the federal Surface Transportation Board objecting to the Summersville-based Elk River Railroad’s plans, Stephenson pleaded with the board to consider that the trail project could cut off motorized access for residents.
“It is the only place I have, and there is no way I can afford to move. I literally will be made homeless,” Stephenson wrote. “We need vehicles to get to the grocery store, doctors office, etc. Where are we supposed to park these? What about delivery of propane, firewood, or other supplies by third parties?”
The Surface Transportation Board regulates railroad service and rail restructuring transactions. The Elk River Railroad filed a notice of intent with the board in July to abandon the rail line from Clendenin to south of Duck to allow for use of the right-of-way as a pedestrian and bicycle trail.
Elk River Railroad President Frank Jorgensen said the company will provide vehicular access for those who live on the right-of-way and lack an alternate road.
Stephenson, Mangus and other nearby landowners said the right-of-way isn’t the railroad company’s to give.
“They have no business selling anything to the state,” Mangus said. “The state’s buying a pig in a poke.”
“We’re not squatting,” Stephenson says. “These are purchased lots.”
The sisters and other landowners reluctantly are building a multipronged legal case against the railroad company with evidence suggesting it does not own the right-of-way that runs past their homes.
Stephenson and neighboring landowners argue they own the rights-of-way dating to deeds in their possession from homesteaders granting easements to the erstwhile Charleston, Clendenin & Sutton Railroad from the late 1800s.
Landowners contend those purposes ended in 1978 when the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company abandoned 28.75 miles of the line from near Hartland to near Clendenin under the authority of the Interstate Commerce Commission, the predecessor of the Surface Transportation Board.
They also point to a letter from an Elk River Railroad attorney to the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1992, when the company said it intended to reconstruct the rail line in the now-disputed stretch between Hartland and Falling Rock.
“If TERRI [The Elk River Railroad, Inc.] abandoned its plans to construct the line before it completed its acquisition of the right-of-way, its condemnation action would be dismissed, and the right-of-way property would remain in the hands of its current owners,” then-company attorney Donald G. Avery wrote.
The rail line was not rebuilt. Landowners opposing say the railroad misled the state by claiming ownership interest in the right-of-way past their homes.
“Once it’s abandoned, it reverts back to the original property owners or successors,” Stephenson said.
Jorgensen holds that the company is the title record owner of the right-of-way and has paid all of the taxes on the property since acquiring it from CSX Transportation, Inc. He cited a quitclaim deed his company received after buying 353.2 acres of CSX land between Hartland and Reamer in December 1997.
Quitclaim deeds convey whatever interest a grantor has in a property, if any, and do not make warranty about the quality of a grantor’s title. The 1997 quitclaim deed includes the “if any” caveat.
The National Association of Reversionary Property Owners, a nonprofit foundation that aids property owners in maintaining complete land ownership and resisting government confiscation, also filed comments with the Surface Transportation Board arguing the railroad is trying to usurp property rights of property owners from Clendenin to Hartland via its abandonment request.
“They’re just blowing a lot of smoke because they got caught with their pants down,” said Richard Welsh, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Jorgensen argued the Elk River Trail would provide a much-needed economic boost for communities along the planned Clendenin-to-Hartland trail segment.
The assets the State Rail Authority would take over would be operated by the state Division of Natural Resources as a state park. Jorgensen predicted in an email the park will lessen the area’s dependence on coal and spur economic growth.
“Trails make communities a more attractive place to live,” Jorgensen said.
Bright Enterprises, Inc., Elk River Railroad’s Summersville-based parent company, has said the rail-trail will enhance communities along the route, attracting bed-and-breakfasts, restaurants and bike and boat rentals.
Jorgensen cited a broad base of support for the project from local recreation and elected officials, including leaders from the West Virginia Rails-to-Trails Council, the National Park Service, the Charleston Area Alliance and the Clay, Kanawha and Braxton county commissions.
“I always get ‘high fives’ as to the importance of this project for economic development, tourism and, perhaps of the greatest importance, the image for the area,” Jorgensen said.
“It is hard to fathom 72 miles of a park where people can enjoy everything from swimming to boating to fishing to kayaking to everything, to hiking and on and on and on,” Justice said in a May 2019 visit to the Buffalo Creek Rail Rides facility in Clay County. “It is unbelievable what this will do for an area of this state that is starving for this. That’s all there is to it.”
Landowners opposing the Clendenin-to-Hartland segment gained momentum in October, when the Surface Transportation Board held that the board’s jurisdiction over that area ended when it was abandoned.
Elk River Railroad officials responded last month by seeking to remove the Clendenin-to-Hartland segment from the company's request, acknowledging that area isn’t within the board’s jurisdiction. The board has not yet ruled.
Plans to convert the old rail bed are still in place.
The Elk River Trail Foundation, a group dedicated to enhancing the trail, said the Surface Transportation Board’s lack of jurisdiction means the board’s approval isn’t needed, not that the trail segment can’t be built. But the state’s letter of intent with Elk River Railroad includes a stipulation that the transaction be subject to Surface Transportation Board approval.
Jorgensen said his company has made improvements to the right-of-way as part of a rail steel reclamation project that are expected to raise the total purchase price of the project. No definitive agreements have been executed with the state regarding the final price, Jorgensen said.
“I don’t think the state has done their homework,” Mangus said. “That’s what we’re questioning now with the state. Have you done your homework? Have you done a title search? Are you sure these [rights-of-way] have not reverted back to the homeowners?”
The Division of Natural Resources filed an application in July 2020 for approval to spend $850,000 from agency-dedicated money managed by the state Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund. In that document, obtained from an open records request, the agency indicated it had not yet completed a title search and did not expect any title issues for the 18-mile Buffalo Creek Spur of the Elk River Trail.
Justice's office and the State Rail Authority and Division of Natural Resources did not respond to requests for comment.
“They’re our right-of-ways, not Elk River Railroad’s and not the state’s," Mangus said. "If the state wants it, they’re gonna to have to take it from us.”
Laying the trail’s tracks
The Elk River Railroad is still seeking approval from the Surface Transportation Board for an abandonment exemption for 24.6 miles of rail line from Hartland to south of Duck, a move that would allow the company and the State Rail Authority to “railbank” the line.
Railbanking is an agreement between a railroad company and a trail agency to use as a trail a rail corridor no longer in service. The railroad later can re-establish service.
Surface Transportation Board spokesman Michael Booth declined to comment on the specifics of the Elk River Railroad case but noted that board jurisdiction has a bearing on railbanking eligibility because the board grants the right to railbank, which usually happens during an abandonment process.
“We can’t make that determination without jurisdiction,” Booth said in an email.
The railroad still intends to sell the Clendenin-to-Hartland segment to the state.
“The fact that we will have a section of about 28 miles from Hartland to Clendenin that is not officially a rail banked trail under STB jurisdiction will not change the fact that it is part of the Elk River Trail,” Jorgensen said.
“What is next in this case, and if railbanking can happen, will need to be addressed in the board’s next decision,” Booth said.
Elk River Trail Foundation President Ken Tawney said he sees the trail as a path to rejuvenating rail corridor communities devastated by a June 2016 flood that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes.
“You think about Clendenin and Clay both being underwater, losing residents, losing businesses,” Tawney said. “The trail will provide an opportunity for people to start a new trail and tourism-related businesses and help to revitalize those areas along the trail that really, really need a shot in the arm.”
Tawney noted the trail already has sparked plans for brewery, kayak and agritourism businesses.
“So it will be a draw for people coming into all these communities,” Tawney said. “The more people we can bring in from out of state, the better.”
Jorgensen said the company’s focus for now is completing the trail from Queen Shoals to Clendenin, adding that the section will be completed by Christmas.
The company is planning to extend the trail for another mile through Clendenin to the town center, a segment Jorgensen said should be open by early spring 2022. Next year will bring construction to other sections, too, Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen has set his sights farther.
The Elk River Trail might extend another 18 miles to Charleston to the southwest and another 24 miles to Gilmer to the northeast, Jorgensen said, also noting the possibility of an additional 34-mile segment from Blue Creek to Sanderson in Kanawha County.
That would extend the Elk River Trail to 160 miles, making it the longest rail trail in the Eastern United States, according to a list compiled by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a national rail-trail advocacy network.
The 2019 letter of intent between the railroad and state gives the latter right of first refusal if the former makes the 37.6-mile stretch from south of Duck to Gilmer available for sale.
Tawney wants planned trail development to continue so new businesses can start profiting from the project sooner.
“Any undue delay will do nothing other than harm,” Tawney said.
All about access
Landowners preparing for a legal battle against the Elk River Railroad argue that limiting travel in the Clendenin-to-Hartland segment would erode the local tax base.
The Clay County Commission could not be reached for comment. Neither could state Sens. Patrick S. Martin, R-Lewis, and Michael S. Romano, D-Harrison, who represent Clay County.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who joined Justice and county commission members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the start of restoration work on the Buffalo Creek Gauley rail corridor earlier this year, could not be reached for comment.
Cutting off motorized access would drive away those who enjoy riding ATVs and camping along the segment while also repelling residents by blocking their road access and lowering their property values, landowners say.
“To take [the road] away for everybody, for 95% of the population, and use it only for bicycles, hikers and horses is a crime,” Mangus says.
Gerald Samples, 69, said he was hoping to set up a campground for RVs and campers on the 6.5 acres he owns near Camp Creek Bridge on the railroad side of the river to supplement his retirement income.
“[If] nobody can use it for motorized traffic, it really puts a question mark on my future plans. So right now, I’m in a holding pattern,” Samples said. “Nobody can get in there without a road.”
“They’d be biking and hiking for 28 miles one way, and there’s no way to have any access to any stores,” Scenic River Road resident Pam Street, 65, said.
After her home and children and parents’ keepsakes were destroyed in the June 2016 flood, Street had a new home built on her property through the RISE West Virginia flood recovery program. She moved in last year.
In a comment filed in July 2021 with the Surface Transportation Board, Street cited a program contract stipulating she stay in her home for at least three years.
“If I can’t get to my property, I’m not sure if I will be able to keep my home,” Street wrote to the Surface Transportation Board. “Losing another home will be devastating.”
In a July comment filed with the board, Procious resident Dave Morgan warned that any houses abandoned due to trail development could result in septic systems left to leach into the Elk River, a regional drinking water source.
Jorgensen said that in some cases, the trail might move to one side or the other of where tracks had been located.
“We believe there will be areas where a portion of the trail is for walking and biking and another portion for a vehicle,” Jorgensen said. “You see in cities many places where there is a bicycle lane. Most likely the speed limit for vehicles would be very low. There is no ‘one size fits all.’”
Mangus said a secondary road is the only way to ensure road access if a trail is in place.
Landowners take issue with the railroad moving forward with abandonment plans.
“It’s a land grab,” Mangus says. “It’s not right.”
Residents said the railroad has been dismissive of their concerns, suggesting they drive across the river to get to their homes.
Jorgensen recalled that some landowners showed the company a road that goes from their homes to the Elk River and said they drove across the river at low water.
“We, of course, do not expect this to be the way for access and comments regarding crossing the river for access were said in jest, intended to bring some humor to the situation,” Jorgensen said.
Where the trail leads next
Mangus said a Tuesday meeting between landowners and the Division of Natural Resources did not resolve the conflict.
Now, she said, she feels growing pressure to help spearhead and fund a legal battle against the railroad to stop a segment of a rail project widely hailed by local leaders as a key economic stimulus for her neck of the woods.
“That’s our dilemma, do we plunge in here?” Mangus said. “We’re just a small group of people up here.”
Four decades after rail ties were removed from the old rail bed behind her home, Mangus is relying on family ties that date much longer.
When he was Clay County’s clerk of courts in the late 1800s, Mangus’ great-great grandfather Andrew Jackson Stephenson signed the deeds Mangus now touts as proof of ownership of the disputed rights-of-way.
Returning from an ATV ride along the river on which she was raised, Mangus said, she thought about what she would do if the government took her property through eminent domain.
“I don’t want compensation for my house. I want to stay here,” Mangus says. “If it comes down to the nitty-gritty and I can’t do anything else, I will take their compensation money, and I will also pass up on the house. I’ll stay right here and buy a couple of mules, a wagon, build a barn and park my car down in their park and ride lot for the rails to trails.”
For now, Mangus is intent on turning back the trail.
“They need to be stopped,” Mangus said.