Larrie Bailey, who served as West Virginia's treasurer from 1977 to 1985 and was reelected to the office in 1990, after A. James Manchin was impeached and retired after the office sustained $279 million in investment losses, has died.
In addition to winning the special election for Manchin’s unexpired term, Bailey was elected to a third four-year term as treasurer in 1992.
Bailey’s 1990 election was notable in that he faced Dee Caperton, ex-wife of then-Gov. Gaston Caperton, in the Democratic Party primary. As with many of his campaigns, Bailey won despite being outspent by his opposition, in that case, by a 12-1 margin.
During Bailey’s second tenure as treasurer, the West Virginia Legislature worked through fits and starts to come up with an independent, fiscally prudent board to handle state investments, ultimately resulting in creation of the West Virginia Investment Management Board, in 1997.
Bailey pursued many steps to assure fiscal accountability in the Treasurer’s Office after the office lost the 2021 equivalent of $678 million through wildly speculative investments under Manchin.
Bailey also served as president of the National Association of State Treasurers.
“We are obviously very proud of his service and dedication to the state,” David Bailey said of his father. “He obviously loved West Virginia, and lived the life of a public servant, and he was very dedicated to that.”
Larrie Bailey’s death, at age 87, comes a little over two months after his oldest son, John Kennedy Bailey, a Charleston city councilman, was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle.
“It’s been a rough year,” David Bailey said. “It was something they were both passionate about, helping others.”
In 1996, Larrie Bailey opted to run for governor, rather than seek reelection as treasurer, finishing fourth in a crowded primary field.
Bailey was known as a bright but temperamental politician, and it was not unheard of for him to storm out of meetings over perceived improprieties.
David Bailey said his father was particularly proud that, during his tenure, the Treasurer’s Office helped secure funding to construct the Charleston Town Center mall and to complete Interstate 79, and that, during his first two terms in office, the state earned more than $1 billion in interest income and had a AA+ bond rating when he left office in 1985.
Prior to his service as treasurer, Bailey served two terms in the House of Delegates.
Born in Weston, he made Fairmont his home. A U.S. Navy veteran, Bailey graduated from the University of South Carolina and earned a master’s degree from West Virginia University. He was a lifelong WVU fan.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Kennedy Bailey, son David, daughter Anne Bailey McCabe, and six grandchildren.