Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Blair in Taiwan

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair speaks to members of the media during a visit this week to Taiwan. Blair, along with other lawmakers and state officials, celebrated the opening of the West Virginia Taiwan Office.

 Courtesy photo

State officials are celebrating a new business partnership with Taiwan.

Members of the West Virginia Legislature this week traveled to Taipei to open the West Virginia Taiwan Office at the Taipei World Trade Center.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you