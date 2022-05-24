West Virginia lawmakers heard from a West Virginia University economist Tuesday on the subject of raising base rate salaries for state employees who work in certain regions or occupations.
Near the end of the 2022 Legislative session, House Finance Committee members upended Gov. Jim Justice’s flat budget request to include $10,000 base-rate salary increases for West Virginia State Police troopers in the budget bill. Citing concerns primarily from troopers in the Eastern Panhandle, where they said the proximity to neighboring states offering higher wages for the same job made recruitment and retention increasingly difficult, lawmakers and the governor included these raises in next fiscal year’s budget.
On the third and final day of May legislative interim meetings, held this year in Morgantown on WVU’s campus, economist and professor John Deskins spoke with Joint Finance Committee members about the practicality of locality pay in the Mountain State.
“I think the basic idea makes sense,” he said. “Clearly, the cost of living in, say, Southwestern West Virginia, is different than that in, say, the Eastern Panhandle.”
Deskins said the most straightforward way to study locality pay is by looking at the system used by the federal government, which has been in place for around 30 years. There are only 46 areas across the United States where federal workers receive increased compensation because of their job’s location, according to federal data. Deskins said these areas are selected if there’s at least a 5% wage differential between federal employees and private-sector workers in the same field.
Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are included in the Washington, D.C., region, where pay is increased because of these wage differentials. At the state level, Virginia implements a locality pay system that only includes regions also near Washington, D.C.
“Virginia’s system is very narrow. It's not even remotely as if they have a pay schedule for every county or for every region in Virginia,” Deskins said. “It’s just simply the baseline, and then several counties in Northern Virginia, right around the Washington, D.C., area, experience a boost.”
Deskins said West Virginia lawmakers have a choice in how they could approach a locality pay system. They could focus on regions with higher costs of living, like the Eastern Panhandle and Monongalia County, or they could focus on certain occupations where there are gaps in the labor market.
But Deskins cautioned against including a high number of geographic regions, as well as a high number of occupations, saying broadness makes it harder to come up with a “fair and sensible” salary adjustment schedule.
“If we have a locality pay adjustment for [Monongalia] County, will that create negative repercussions for Marion County?” Deskins said. “Or, if we define the region to be [Monongalia], Marion and Harrison [counties], will that spill over and create negative repercussions for Lewis County?”
Deskins said he’d recommend lawmakers follow the federal government’s system of using wage differential data by region, and keeping it narrowly tailored. He cautioned against rolling out broad, data-absent policies, if lawmakers decide this is an issue they want to tackle.
“It does require a fair amount of analysis with the data, and it's not something that we could just produce overnight,” he said.