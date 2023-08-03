Lawmakers will be at the state Capitol in Charleston Sunday through Tuesday for interim committee meetings and, potentially, a special legislative session.
As of Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice had not issued a proclamation declaring a special session, though some lawmakers said they expected he would do so by Friday.
“It’s never official until there’s a proclamation, but I’m getting pretty heavy indications there will be a special session on a number of issues, though the focus will be corrections,” said Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion. Garcia is the Minority Chairman of the House Jails and Prisons Committee and a member of the Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
A two-hour window -- from noon to 2 p.m. -- has been blocked off on the House of Delegates' calendar for both Monday and Tuesday, which is an indication of possible time slots for floor sessions, Garcia said.
“I’ve also heard rumors that the Senate may be called on Sunday,” Garcia said, “but a lot of the talks are still fluid.”
Garcia said he hopes lawmakers have access to any proposed legislation sooner rather than later.
“The sooner we have access to whatever legislation we’re going to be considering, the better,” Garcia said. “And, whatever it is, I hope it’s not a half-measure.”
The state has a shortage of more than 1,000 corrections employees, including 700 correctional officers. The starting pay for correctional officers in West Virginia is around $33,000, with some employees making far less.
“We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of declaring a state of emergency in our overcrowded, understaffed prisons,” Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said. “Yet neither the governor nor the legislative leadership have offered a plan to address this ever-worsening crisis.”
Pushkin is chairman of the state Democratic Party and has been vocal about the need for a special session to address pay for corrections employees. The House Democratic caucus also recently sent a letter to Justice requesting a special session to address that and other issues.
Four bills to provide more pay to corrections employees were introduced in the 2023 legislative session, but none were approved by lawmakers.
Garcia said he believes the discussion next week will also include inmate overcrowding.
“I believe the subject matter is going to be somewhat more broad -- not just pay,” Garcia said.
Garcia said he hopes the potential special session call includes legislation to provide additional funding for volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service units. Representatives of these agencies have lobbied for additional funding as they face their own growing personnel shortages and skyrocketing operating costs.
Garcia said lawmakers may consider a bill to split $12 million between the state’s volunteer fire departments and EMS units, which would provide each agency with about $12,000. A bill to provide the funding died in the closing minutes of the 2023 regular session when lawmakers couldn’t agree on amendments.
“I hope there is still a push to help our fire departments and EMS in the state,” Garcia said. “We absolutely should have that bill, but I haven’t heard that there is a deal on that issue.”
There have also been requests for lawmakers to address the conditions facing more than 8,000 children in the state's foster care system. However, Pushkin said he isn’t hopeful there will be forward momentum on that issue.
“We are just now learning that many of these children are being warehoused at hotels and state campgrounds,” Pushkin said. “We have serious problems that need to be addressed. Unfortunately, my prediction is when it’s all said and done, a lot more will get said than done.”