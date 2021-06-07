Gov. Jim Justice’s office on Monday presented basic spending guidelines to state lawmakers regarding the $1.35 billion West Virginia will receive from the federal government.
More than $677 million of the funding from the American Rescue Plan has been deposited into government bank accounts across the state, Ann Urling, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, told legislators during an interim meeting of the Joint Finance Committee. The Department of the Treasury will release the remaining funds in about one year.
Justice and lawmakers must work together to appropriate these funds, a requirement of a House bill signed into law this past session. House Bill 2014 clarified the Legislature’s responsibility for allocating taxpayer funds of more than $150 million received during a state of emergency. This is different from CARES Act funding given to the state more than a year ago over which Justice assumed unilateral control. Nearly $590 million of that money remains unspent.
Spending the American Rescue Plan funds must fall directly within the Treasury's guidance, Urling said. Reducing health and wealth disparities in the state’s most impoverished communities is key to the American Rescue Plan’s core goal. Urling said the state is being asked to promote inclusive economic development, and she recommended officials invest in a software program to map spending.
“We need to ensure that we’re using some type of data-driven methodology that shows where we can make the biggest impact in our state by using these funds strategically,” she said.
Urling said West Virginia must give a real voice to its “historically underrepresented communities” and use these suggestions as the path forward.
“One of the things that we are encouraged to do is hold listening sessions across the state, to hear personal stories from citizens to ensure we are getting inclusive stakeholder input,” she said. “We need to develop a plan to reduce disparities and ensure that we target those most in need.”
The Governor’s Office has been “deluged” with ideas on how to spend the money, Urling said.
But before the government spends a dime on development projects, Justice and lawmakers must fill all holes left in the budget by the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan requires states to first cover all public health costs that have not been recovered, negate lost sector revenue, and, if Justice and lawmakers choose, implement a hazard back-pay program for essential workers.
All American Rescue Plan funds must be spent or allocated to Treasury-approved projects by Dec. 31, 2024. The state must refund any leftover money or any purchases the Treasury department has deemed ineligible.