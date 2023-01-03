West Virginia’s Child Protective Services system is “stuck in neutral on the side of a hill,” according to a letter Republican leaders in the Senate sent to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate sent separate letters this week to Dr. Jeff Coben, interim secretary of the DHHR, outlining policy options to address a child welfare crisis in the state.
Coben took over after former DHHR secretary Bill Crouch stepped down in December amid a multitude of problems in the agency.
The letter from Senate Republicans was dated for Monday and signed by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley; Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha; Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam; and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
According to the letter, over the past six years, the Legislature has allocated more funding for child welfare than at any point in the state’s history. Lawmakers also passed two major child welfare reform bills and several targeted pieces of legislation to help the DHHR fix the “broken” child protective services system.
“We have been stuck in neutral on the side of a hill. Doing nothing is causing us to go the opposite direction of where we want to be. We have to move past just talking about how broken CPS is and actually fix it. This is not something that can wait,” the senators said in the letter.
Without mentioning Crouch specifically, the letter stated that the previous leadership of the department had not been forthcoming with critical information and was unresponsive to inquiries from lawmakers.
During last year’s legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that would have split the DHHR into two entities, but it was vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice, who called for a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the agency. A $1.3 million review by the Virginia-based McChrystal Group found that the DHHR should not be split, but instead should undertake “bold organizational change.”
Justice appointed two advisers to help Coben — Dr. Clay Marsh, of WVU Medicine and the state’s COVID-19 czar, and James Hoyer, former adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard and the person overseeing the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution.
The letter noted some positive incremental steps that have been taken since the leadership change, including a plan to bring back retirees to help with heavy caseloads, but it went on to say that a transformation is needed.
“We all recognize that while facilitating retirees coming back to work in CPS, providing increased sign-on bonuses, and engaging in more CPS recruitment initiatives are all needed, these steps alone will not create the type of transformation that must occur,” the GOP letter stated.
The letter outlines three short-term policy options, as well as four intermediate and 12 long-term options.
The first short-term option is increasing the regional pay differential of CPS workers by locality to compete with Virginia and Maryland in the Eastern Panhandle. The letter says a thorough analysis is necessary but an immediate 20% is warranted, given the crisis, with the money to come from existing personnel service funds at the DHHR.
“This must include starting pay, as well as increases for existing CPS workers. Gov. Justice made a good step in this direction earlier this year by approving pay increases for child workers, but the DHHR blunted the effectiveness of this initiative by applying it only to existing workers. Because the new pay scales were not applied to new workers, none came,” the senators wrote.
Next, the letter suggested increased transparency with child welfare issues, including adopting a military model for critical information requirements.
“In recent years, there has been a reluctance to transparently notify policymakers when a child in state custody dies, systemic abuse/neglect occur in a provider setting, or other calamities occur,” the letter reads.
Finally, the short-term timeline calls for reallocating vacant personnel service funding to starting CPS workers. The previous 15% increase was applied only to existing workers; another 10% to 15% should be infused statewide, according to the letter.
The intermediate timeline includes creating a CPS personnel reallocation plan that adequately serves the population, shifting more funding to personnel services, expanding the authority of the foster care ombudsman and instituting an annual survey of key stakeholders on the performance of CPS by county, with the results to be published publicly.
Long-term suggestions range from streamlining the responsibilities of CPS workers to a detailed plan to handle out-of-state and inappropriate placements.
On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, issued a separate letter to Coben, as well as a statement in response to the Republican letter.
According to Baldwin’s statement, on Feb. 24, the House of Delegates passed a bipartisan, omnibus child welfare bill relating specifically to Child Protective Services and foster care. On March 4, the Senate Health Committee passed a revised bill with bipartisan support.
On March 11, the Senate Finance Committee passed a version of the bill that gutted nearly all of the key provisions related to child welfare and protecting children, Baldwin said. This included removing requirements for the DHHR to develop a program with child placement agencies to support kinship care, as well as removing a provision for an outside study on how the agency handles centralized intake for abuse and neglect cases.
The committee also removed provisions requiring immediate investigation of reports made by mandated reporters and the creation of a foster family database. Baldwin said all of these were recommended by on-the-ground practitioners and based on best practices in other states.
On March 12, the Senate passed the gutted version of the bill and sent it back to the House, where it died.
“It was the biggest disappointment of my time in the Legislature,” Baldwin wrote. “I’d worked for over a year to bring policy suggestions from on-the-ground DHHR workers, foster parents, and law enforcement officials to the table. And it simply wasn’t a priority for those in charge.”
Baldwin said the situation is a “deliberate choice by Senate leadership.”
“The Senate put the truck in neutral last March, by killing the only child welfare bill we considered all year. We lost nine months in the meantime. Vacancies continue to be sky-high across the state. Children go unserved every single day,” Baldwin said.
In his statement, Baldwin suggested using some of the state’s nearly $2-billion surplus to fill vacancies with qualified workers.
In his letter to Coben, Baldwin also suggested improving training so that it is not a “months-long repeat of a social work degree” and waiving general training for those who already have a social work degree. Other highlights of his letter included increasing community-based resource providers, providing direct mental health support for CPS workers and allowing telework for certain duties.
The 86th West Virginia Legislature begins its 60-day regular session on Jan. 11.