West Virginia’s Child Protective Services system is “stuck in neutral on the side of a hill,” according to a letter Republican leaders in the Senate sent to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate sent separate letters this week to Dr. Jeff Coben, interim secretary of the DHHR, outlining policy options to address a child welfare crisis in the state.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter

@RadkinsWV

