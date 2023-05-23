Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice's office, demanding the release of records related to his official schedule.

Attorneys filed the suit on behalf of committee research director Diana Astiz, petitioning the Kanawha County Circuit Court for declaratory and injunctive relief against the Governor's Office.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

