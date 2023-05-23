The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice's office, demanding the release of records related to his official schedule.
Attorneys filed the suit on behalf of committee research director Diana Astiz, petitioning the Kanawha County Circuit Court for declaratory and injunctive relief against the Governor's Office.
The lawsuit alleges Justice's office has consistently denied requests for basic records, such as lists of official meetings scheduled for the governor and his senior staff, as mandated by the West Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The records sought included those involving the governor, his chief of staff, his deputy chief of staff and his general counsel.
The DSCC is fundraising organization dedicated to getting Democrats elected to the U.S. Senate. According to a statement released by the committee, the lawsuit was prompted by Justice's repeated failure to comply with the requests, despite receiving a litigation hold and notice.
“Jim Justice cannot hide his work schedule -- or lack thereof -- from West Virginians, and this is an area which is sure to receive further scrutiny in his nasty primary and in a court of law,” DSCC spokesperson David Bergstein said in the statement.
The petition stresses the importance of transparency in government affairs, particularly in light of Justice's recent announcement of his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. In the document, Astiz contends that voters have a right to access information about Justice’s activities and performance while in office as they consider their support in the upcoming Senate race.
According to the petition, Astiz submitted a FOIA request to the Governor's Office on April 13, seeking records of all scheduled official meetings involving Justice and his senior staff since January 2017. However, Justice's office denied the request in its entirety on April 20, citing exemptions that Astiz argues do not apply to the requested records, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit contends the denial of the FOIA request constitutes a violation of the law, which guarantees public access to government information unless specifically exempted.
Astiz's legal team argues the information is public record under FOIA and should be disclosed. They further assert that exemptions cited by the Governor's Office, such as those for information of a personal nature and internal memoranda, do not apply in this case.
Furthermore, according to the petition, the last time these records were made available in 2019, they revealed a concerning pattern. Justice was found to have minimal interaction with his cabinet, infrequent presence at the state Capitol and a notable absence during a crucial period of the legislative session.
According to the lawsuit, media outlets such as The Associated Press and the Charleston Gazette-Mail questioned Justice’s commitment to his duties. Reports have highlighted his apparent absence from important responsibilities, and the fact he has refused to make his official schedule and calendar public, the petition states.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.