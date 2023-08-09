Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Longtime Democratic lawmaker Mike Caputo will not run for reelection next year, he announced Wednesday.

He said his status as one of only three Democrats in the 34-member Senate, and just one 14 Democrats in the entire Legislature, did not affect his decision but confessed that “being in the minority sucks.”

Greg Stone is a reporter.

He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

