Longtime Democratic lawmaker Mike Caputo will not run for reelection next year, he announced Wednesday.
He said his status as one of only three Democrats in the 34-member Senate, and just one 14 Democrats in the entire Legislature, did not affect his decision but confessed that “being in the minority sucks.”
“It didn’t have any role in it at all,” Caputo said. “It really didn’t. I’ve come full circle.”
Voters first elected Caputo to the House of Delegates in 1996, when Democrats maintained a supermajority in that body. He served in the House until 2020, when he successfully ran for the state Senate.
“To me, the most important parts of these jobs are constituent services,” Caputo said. “I’ve built relationships over the years, like if [a constituent] needs help with the [Division of Motor Vehicles] or the [Department of Health and Human Resources], I’m able to help them and help them quickly.”
Caputo, 66, said he’d like to spend more time with his grandson. Another grandson is on the way.
“My wife has been so supportive of me through the good times and the bad,” Caputo said. “I’ve been on the road a lot. I need to spend some time with them and slow down. It’s a new era. They need someone younger, with new energy, new ideas.”
Politically speaking, Caputo said he is “concerned” about the overwhelming advantage Republicans hold in the Legislature.
“Being in the minority sucks, make no mistake about it,” Caputo said. “People have chosen to go in a different direction and you have to respect it. Supermajorities are not good government.”
He said he felt like Democrats made a better attempt to reach compromise when the party held a similar advantage early in his legislative career. Then again, he said, 25 or so Republicans — a fourth of the body — still often inhabited the House in that era.
“I’m honored to have served with Senator Caputo while he was in the House,” said Democratic Party chairman and Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. “I’ve watched him as he represented the people of Monongalia and Marion counties. There is no better advocate for the working people of West Virginia. I understand his decision. He’s looking forward to enjoying retirement with his family.”
United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said, “Mike’s constituents are much better off for his service. From improving and upgrading transportation, to creating new jobs, to protecting existing new jobs, Mike Caputo put workers and families in north-central West Virginia first — and he delivered for them.”