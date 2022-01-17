State Senator Joseph Minard, D-Harrison, claps during a session of the West Virginia Senate in 2004. Minard, 90, who was the third-generation owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg, died in Harrison County Monday.
Legislators on Monday briefly commemorated the life of Joe Minard, a longtime lawmaker and famed Mountain State restaurant owner.
Minard, who served in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate, died early Monday morning, Senator Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said during the Senate’s morning session.
“He was a great man, a great teacher, a great mentor,” Stollings said. “He was awful lonely after his lovely wife, Mary, expired too. He had a lot to battle, and he battled bravely.”
Minard, 90, served in the House from 1983 to 1990. He was elected to the Senate for the first time in 1990 and served one term. He regained his Senate seat in 1998 and served there until 2013, when he left his elected position to become Senate Clerk in 2013.
He was appointed to the Harrison County Commission in 2016.
Minard, of Nutter Fort in Harrison County, was the third-generation owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg.
His wife, Mary Minard, died in November. The couple was married 52 years.
Joe Minard is survived by two sons, four daughters, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services for Minard had not been announced Monday.