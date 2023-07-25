Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Virginia Mahan

Former West Virginia House of Delegates member Virginia Mahan, D-Summers, died Monday after a long fight against cancer. On Tuesday, colleagues and friends recalled her tenacity in the way she represented her constituents.

Former West Virginia House of Delegates member Virginia Mahan will be remembered as a stalwart public servant who was thorough in her representation of her constituents, friends said Tuesday.

Mahan, D-Summers, who served in the House from 1996 to 2012, died Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 74.

