Former West Virginia House of Delegates member Virginia Mahan will be remembered as a stalwart public servant who was thorough in her representation of her constituents, friends said Tuesday.
Mahan, D-Summers, who served in the House from 1996 to 2012, died Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 74.
Mahan served in the 27th District with former House speaker Bob Kiss, with whom she shared a close friendship. She was well-known and respected as a longtime member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Rick Staton, former House majority leader and friend of Mahan.
“I was in my second term in the House when she was elected. She was on the Judiciary Committee, and that’s how we met. She stayed on the committee for her entire career,” Staton said. “She and I were on the same committee for all those years.”
Over the years, Mahan served on numerous House committees, including Finance, Health and Human Resources, Industry and Labor, Health Emergency Preparedness, and Banking and Insurance. She was the first woman to be appointed to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
“She was very good to work with, very bright,” Staton said.
Staton, a Mullens native, said he felt a camaraderie with Mahan who, being from Elton, in Summers County, was a fellow Southern West Virginian. Mahan was known for being thorough when it came to understanding the issues West Virginia faced at the time, he said.
“She did her homework and asked all the right questions. She always listened to everybody’s point of view, but when she came to a conclusion, it was very hard to dissuade her. And I mean that as a compliment,” Staton said. “She went through her own personal analysis and came to her own conclusion.”
The two maintained contact, even after their time together in the Legislature ended, Staton said.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster also worked with Mahan in the Legislature. When Webster became a delegate in 2001, Mahan was already an emerging leader.
“She was one of only a handful of women in the House. She, more or less, mentored me. We had a really good working relationship,” Webster said. “What I recall most about her was her passionate advocacy for environmental issues, women’s issues, and that she was a devoted advocate for her district. She was always mindful of any impact legislation had on her district.”
Webster recalled that Mahan was a staunch observer of the House rules of order and conduct, something that she passed on to junior delegates. Webster described Mahan as “quiet” and “deliberative,” preferring to pick her battles, rather than join the clamor over every issue.
“She was always kind, and took her role very seriously. She was somewhat formal. She really believed in Robert’s Rules of Order and following the rules of protocol,” Webster said. “She wanted me to ask questions, where others were certainly interested in my position and my advocacy.”
Webster also recalled that Mahan’s husband, John, was supportive of his wife’s work and was often found with her at the state Capitol.
“I know, later, when she was diagnosed, he just stood right there with her,” Webster said.
During her time as a lawmaker, Mahan worked on numerous bills, including pushing for the state to regulate “puppy mills.” After serving in the Legislature, Mahan worked as legislative liaison to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
She also opposed redistricting in 2011, which divided the 27th District, because she said it would have a negative effect on the area’s representation, according to reporting by the Gazette-Mail at the time.
“Delegate Mahan leaves behind a legacy of public service and compassionate leadership that her family, friends, and every West Virginian should be proud of,” West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Mike Pushkin said in a statement. “Beyond her many political achievements, she was beloved by her family and friends and the countless individuals she came into contact with.”
Mahan’s loss will be felt by the entire state, Pushkin said.
“Her life of service and dedication to the betterment of our state will serve as a benchmark for future leaders within our party and our state,” he said.