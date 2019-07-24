Lottery revenues defy expectations, top $1B for 17th straight year

For the 17th straight year, state Lottery gross revenues topped $1 billion for the 2018-19 budget year, defying the Lottery's own projections that it would fall below that milestone for the first time since fiscal 2002.
“We’re just tickled with the fact the numbers turned out the way they did,” Lottery Director John Myers said of finishing the 2018-19 budget year June 30 with $1.14 billion of gross revenue.
That’s up about $52 million from 2017-18 budget year, and above the Lottery’s projections that it would gross $997.7 million for the year.
Dean Patrick, Lottery deputy director for finance, told members of the Lottery Commission Wednesday that a number of factors had led to that projection, including the expectation that Wheeling Island casino would see a severe downturn in business as expected bridge renovation projects on Interstate 70 in the city would make accessibility difficult.
However, that “Roads to Prosperity” construction project was postponed last August when bids came in more than $100 million over original estimates. A redesigned I-70 project is expected to go out to bid next month, with construction beginning in 2020.
Patrick also said Lottery officials had not expected a rebound in Limited Video Lottery play at bars and clubs around the state. He noted that LVL had reliably grossed about $400 million a year, but had dropped off beginning in 2013 to about $350 million a year.
LVL rebounded this year to $392.3 million, up $24.23 million from 2017-18.
Myers said Lottery benefited from legislation increasing the maximum number of machines permitted in bars and clubs from five to seven, which effectively moved more machines to more profitable locations.
“The economy’s picked up a little bit, as well,” Myers said, suggesting that people may have more disposable income now than in recent years.
For the year, all forms of gaming -- traditional scratch-off and online tickets, racetrack video lottery, LVL and casino table games -- outperformed their 2017-18 numbers.
The state’s share of Lottery profits for 2018-19 totals $527.17 million, up $21.9 million or 4.3 percent.
Because Lottery appropriations in the state budget are based on the projected revenue, Patrick said legislators will be able to work with a Lottery surplus of more than $80 million.
Ken Greear, who was reelected as Lottery Commission chairman Wednesday, congratulated Lottery staff for again reaching the billion-dollar milestone.
“It’s a tremendous amount of revenue that has been provided to the Legislature to fund a variety of things,” he said.
Also Wednesday:
• Myers reported Lottery had received a $1.27 million settlement check from the 2014 water crisis, reimbursing lost Lottery revenue when Mardi Gras casino, in Nitro, was forced to close for several days after the region’s water supply was contaminated.
He said the money will be counted as racetrack video lottery revenue.
• Myers said there was nothing new to report on the status of sports wagering at the state’s casinos.
Currently, onsite sportsbooks remain closed at Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island over a legal dispute with the company contracted to provide sports wagering technology, and none of the three other casinos have launched online sports betting.
He said at least a couple of casinos are hoping to launch online wagering in time for football season.
Myers has said that enforcement of the federal Wire Act, which makes it a crime to electronically transmit wagers across state lines, has complicated the start-up, since companies have to be certain that information transmitted via the internet will not be transferred to network servers outside of the state.