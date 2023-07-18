Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday once again slipped the question of whether he might run for president as a third-party candidate in 2024.

Manchin and former Utah governor John Huntsman, a Republican, were keynote speakers during a Common Sense Town Hall meeting hosted in Goffstown, New Hampshire, by the No Labels movement as it seeks to identify candidates for a possible presidential run on a “unity ticket” made up of a member from both parties.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you