U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to authorize managers of local Postal Service distribution centers to return to service sorting and processing machines ordered idled by DeJoy in recent months.
In a news release issued Tuesday, following his second visit in two weeks to the U.S. Postal Service’s Charleston Processing and Distribution Center, Manchin said he was appalled at the lack of authority local postal managers have to adjust their mail machines as volume demands change.
“Every American should receive their medications, Social Security benefits, and election ballots on time,” Manchin said. “Empowering local managers to meet the needs of their communities is a simple, common sense way to ensure our Postal Service can operate effectively.”
Manchin said that while he appreciated DeJoy’s pledge to “do no more harm [to postal efficiency], we still need to clean up the mess that’s already been made.”