As Richard Nixon debated with advisers in May 1972 over whether to sign a bill into law creating a new tax on coal production, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Robert C. Byrd assured the Republican president the good the bill would do would far outweigh the bad.
Nixon signed the Black Lung Benefits Act into law that month to the delight of veteran miners. The law patched shortcomings in the 1969 Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act by heavily reducing the burden on miners seeking to file claims.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, a program created under the law, pays benefits to miners disabled by the disease as well as their eligible surviving family members and dependents when coal operators shutter plants or refuse to pay for treatments.
That tax is set to be cut in half Dec. 31, which will send the trust fund toward insolvency. Tucked in President Joe Biden’s social spending package is a four-year extension of the tax. Joe Manchin, West Virginia's senior Democratic senator, announced on Sunday morning news shows a week ago that he won't vote for the bill. United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts, a longtime political ally of Manchin’s, issued a statement Monday imploring the senator to reconsider.
Roberts cited the bill’s key provisions for an energy transition away from coal, including tax incentives for manufacturers to build facilities in coalfields communities where miners have lost their jobs. The bill also would beef up workers’ rights to organize “in the face of ramped-up union-busting by employers,” Roberts said.
Manchin is the heir to Byrd's legacy as a powerful senator from one of America's smallest and poorest states. Nearly a half-century after Byrd brokered the trust fund into law, Manchin and four Democratic colleagues in September introduced a bill to extend the excise tax for 10 years. In previous years, he has proposed legislation to rescue the fund. The provision in Biden's bill that would keep the fund alive is part of a much larger package that Manchin has called for breaking into smaller pieces.
Central to his argument is a contention that some of the smaller bills could get bipartisan support. There has yet to be action taken on Manchin’s bill to extend the excise tax, nor was there Republican support in January 2020, when Manchin introduced the same legislation.
Manchin has said he remains uncomfortable with passing Biden’s first-year agenda along party lines, saying that would further divide the country. He’s remained a steadfast supporter of the filibuster and its 60-vote threshold since he ascended into the national spotlight in January. Manchin attributes his maintenance of the Senate rules to Byrd.
Bipartisanship was alive and well in Byrd’s heyday. The growing partisan divide can be traced to the administrations of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, said Patrick Hickey, a West Virginia University political science professor from 2012 to 2020. By the time President Barack Obama stepped into the Oval Office in 2009, the idea of two teams fighting for the same side had been abandoned.
“We’ve lost this set of shared American values, and they’ve been replaced by partisan values,” said Hickey, who is now a professor at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland. “I think that’s what’s really changed. When our party becomes more important than our country, then deals can’t be made in the Senate because to make a deal, you’re working with the enemy.”
Democrats have spent the past year prodding Manchin to move into this reality. Hickey said he understands those sentiments, pointing to first-day lessons from his Introduction to American Government courses. One that is central — the peaceful transfer of power — is a hallmark of American democracy.
“We just didn’t have a peaceful transition of power for the first time in American history, and most Republicans seem OK with that,” Hickey said.
Reuters polling from May found that more than half of Republicans still believed the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll in October, just 33% of Republicans said they’ll trust the results of the 2024 election, regardless of who wins, opposed to 82% of Democrats and 68% of Independents. Hours after the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, 139 of 221 House Republicans voted to overturn election results. Eight of 51 GOP senators joined them.
On the issues within Biden’s spending bill, the debate has been happening on one side, said WVU political science professor Bill Franko. While Manchin has attempted to bring his Senate Republican friends into the fold, Franko said, the 50 GOP legislators don’t appear warm to any of these issues.
“From my view, I don’t see any counters [from] more moderate Republicans [on] what they would be willing to support,” he said. “If you don’t know what the other side wants, it’s not quite clear to me what exactly you are working on together.”
Former Byrd staffer and speechwriter David Corbin credited Manchin for keeping Byrd’s vision alive. Most important, Corbin said, has been Manchin’s devotion to making the Senate work again. Byrd spent many late hours poring over the history of the Senate, learning its rules and intricacies and using that knowledge to ensure an avenue for good policy to pass into law, Corbin said.
Byrd did not complain when he couldn’t find 60 votes, Corbin said. Byrd did not let up until he found those votes.
But as historians noted, the filibuster has undergone makeovers before. In 1975, a bipartisan group of senators lowered the cloture threshold from 67 to 60 votes in hopes of reducing the increasing number of filibusters. The filibuster itself did not become part of parliamentary procedure until the 1850s.
Every rule of the Senate is made up – the Constitution allows each chamber to establish its own rules of order – Hickey said. To say the filibuster cannot be altered or abolished today because of precedent is false, he said.
Manchin has argued the filibuster protects the views of the minority, but the Senate is already institutionally anti-majoritarian, Hickey said. With each state receiving the same level of representation, senators from the least populous states can wield entrenched power over the country. Adding the 60-vote threshold in order to pass virtually all legislation skews equal representation further.
Since Manchin has continued to protect the filibuster in the name of Byrd, some have called on him to reinstate the filibuster of Byrd’s time. Members of the Poor People’s Campaign, a national advocacy group, have asked Manchin to at least ditch the “coward’s filibuster,” where the threat of a filibuster ends a bill before it begins. This method has been used for about the last decade.
Manchin agreed in March “the filibuster should be painful if you want to use it” and had been considering bringing back the talk-until-you-drop feature, but he has not asked for that rule change in the nine months since.
One other sticking point of Manchin’s and fellow holdout Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has been the political “pendulum” that would swing over the American people if only a simple majority can pass bills in the Senate. Both have warned of an endless tug-of-war occurring whenever each party takes control, ultimately stripping all laws off the books passed by the previous party. Hickey said lawmakers should just worry about passing good laws.
“Well, do what you think is good, and voters should reward that,” Hickey said. “If the other side’s ideas are so bad, well, then voters will punish that.”
• • •
Some West Virginians were elated to see their small state again at the center of the political world when Manchin was thrust into his man-in-the-middle role. The Byrd comparisons piled in. The opportunity for the federal funding faucet to open again was here.
Manchin has yet to deliver that seamless flow into the Mountain State that residents saw for decades under Byrd. But Manchin does have two significant notches in his belt from 2021 – a clinching vote on the American Rescue Plan that will send more than $4 billion in direct aid to West Virginia state and local governments and helping secure a trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure deal. Manchin must share credit on the latter achievement with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who also negotiated and voted in favor of the bill.
Both bills have asterisks when compared to the avenues of federal funding Byrd secured for West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan came in response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, and the large-scale investment came after Trump failed to pass any meaningful infrastructure legislation during his presidency.
Byrd had the benefit of earmarks, the source of much of the “pork” he tucked away for West Virginia. While earmarks were brought back this year after a decade gone, the practice has been scaled back through oversight reforms. Byrd delivered this pork as Senate Appropriations chairman, spending 50 years on the powerful committee, including 20 years at the helm. Manchin and Capito are both members of the committee, serving since 2017 and 2015, respectively.
Byrd vowed to become a “billion-dollar industry” for West Virginia after taking the chair in 1990. Within three years he steered more than $750 million in federal projects and agencies and more than 3,000 jobs from Washington to West Virginia. In 2016, researchers at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education found his total appropriations to the state was “$10 billion and growing.”
This included an $80 million federal building in Charleston, a $30 million federal building in Beckley, a $60 million federal prison near the Raleigh County airport, funds to complete Corridor G from Williamson to Charleston by way of Logan and funds to take Corridor G from Buckhannon to Elkins.
Byrd also secured a $185 million FBI fingerprinting repository in Clarksburg, the Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center in Martinsburg and a training center and firing range near Harpers Ferry for customs and border protection officers. Byrd and CIA brass agreed in 1991 to transfer 3,000 workers to a soon-to-be-built center, but by this time some House members grew so tired of Byrd’s efforts they blocked the move.
The Byrd comparisons come with the sky-high bar, but Manchin said earlier this year he would use his newfound leverage to bring opportunities to economically distressed communities. There are no grand federal building openings scheduled in the near future, but many of the projects stemming from the American Rescue Plan will be visible for a long time. Notably, the bipartisan infrastructure package contains $200 million in funding for the completion of Corridor H from Elkins to Parsons to Davis – the only incomplete portion of the highway that runs into Virginia.
But as 2021 draws to a close, the federal funding on most Americans’ minds is the trillion-dollar social spending bill. Among programs aiming to drastically cut poverty rates, the legislation would create historic investments in the country’s climate infrastructure. Progressive groups and advocates in West Virginia have pushed Manchin hard on the bill since its introduction. The senator has remained unpersuaded.