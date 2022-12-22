Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday blamed “pure politics” for a lack of progress in reforming the permitting process for energy projects.

Manchin, D-W.Va., made the remarks during his year-end briefing with members of the media. During the news conference, Manchin also outlined some of the benefits for West Virginia included in the 2023 omnibus spending package expected to pass this week in Congress.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

