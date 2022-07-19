Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has attracted intense national scrutiny for holding out against a federal budget package that would increase taxes for high-earning Americans.
West Virginia’s senior senator has been attracting broad support to his campaign from high earners across the country amid his holdout.
Manchin’s latest campaign finance report shows that his campaign committee drew heavily in recent months from CEOs and other executives -- many in the energy sector that he governs directly as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
The committee’s 2022 second-quarter campaign finance report filed Friday shows that about 1 in every 5 dollars the committee received in the quarter came from company CEOs, presidents and other high-ranking executives.
The campaign committee, Manchin for West Virginia, reported collecting just over $1.2 million in net contributions and net expenses of roughly $103,000 from April 1 through June 30.
More than 10% of those net contributions came from CEOs alone.
Among those contributors were: Home Depot CEO Edward Decker (the maximum $5,800); Matthew Flavin, CEO of Colorado-based gas and oil marketer Concord Energy ($5,800); Gates Foundation philanthropist Bill Gates ($2,900); David Gibbs, CEO of fast-food corporation Yum! Brands ($5,800); Kim Greene, CEO of natural gas utility Southern Company Gas ($5,800); Gillette CEO James Kilts ($5,800); and New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft ($5,800) and his son, Jonathan, president of the Kraft Group, a holding company for the Kraft family’s business interests ($5,800).
Manchin’s holdout has been devastating to the Democratic Party leadership’s attempts at aggressive action to address climate change and income inequality in a Senate evenly divided between the Democrat and Republican caucuses.
But it’s been lucrative for Manchin’s campaign. Manchin’s campaign committee finished the quarter with $9 million in cash on hand after raising $7.8 million in the 2021-22 election cycle so far.
That’s more than 23 times as much as Manchin’s campaign had raised at the same point in the 2019-20 election cycle. Manchin didn’t hold a crucial tie-breaking vote in that cycle, given the prevailing deadlock then between the Senate’s GOP majority and Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives.
Manchin wasn’t up for reelection in either cycle.
But Manchin’s campaign has raised even more money at the same point in the election cycle than it did when Manchin was seeking a second full term in 2018. Manchin’s campaign had raised $6.8 million in this point in the 2017-18 cycle.
The Build Back Better Act, the $1.85 trillion climate and social safety net spending package that Manchin came out against in December after months of negotiations, would have included tax hikes on high-earning corporations and people.
Manchin’s opposition torpedoed that bill after it passed the House of Representatives, given Senate Republicans’ unification against the measure in the evenly divided chamber.
A significantly narrower version of the package more recently considered by Democrats, but still blocked by Manchin, would increase income taxes on people making more than $400,000 annually who own “pass-through” businesses not subject to corporate income tax.
Manchin has approved of raising taxes on the wealthy amid budget package negotiations. But he has balked at raising the corporate income tax as much as President Joe Biden has proposed, and he pushed back against a Democrat plan to add a new tax on billionaires to help pay for a Biden economic agenda that included expanding child tax credits that lifted thousands of children in West Virginia out of poverty before expiring in December.
Manchin expressed unease with “targeting different people,” in comments disapproving of the proposed billionaire tax last year.
Employees and political action committees of fossil fuel companies and advocacy groups contributed about $40,000 to Manchin’s campaign committee in the second quarter of 2022, according to his campaign finance report.
The political action committee for Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc., an investor in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, contributed $2,500 to the committee.
Manchin has been one of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s most vocal supporters, calling it a “strategically important project for the energy and national security of our country” in an April statement.
NextEra Energy reported an $800 million impairment charge in the first quarter of 2022 because of its investment in the long-delayed pipeline in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In another commission filing, NextEra concluded that legal and regulatory challenges to the pipeline had resulted in a “very low probability of pipeline completion.”
An impairment charge describes a significant loss in the value of an asset that can be recovered.
Manchin’s campaign committee reported bringing in 26 contributions totaling more than $31,000 from Toyota employees and the Gulf States Toyota Inc. Federal Political Action Committee in the latest quarter.
Last month, Manchin said a $4,500 electric vehicle tax credit for union-made vehicles that he had opposed was off the table in spending bill negotiations. Manchin had contended the measure was unfair to non-union workforces like Toyota’s.
A Toyota spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The second quarter of 2022 also included Manchin’s latest annual Senate financial disclosure.
In a disclosure filed in May, Manchin reported income ranging from just under $600,000 to over $660,000 for fiscal year 2021. Of that, about $536,000 was from stock he holds in Enersystems Inc., the Fairmont coal brokerage he founded in 1988. Enersystems supplies waste coal burned at the Grant Town Power Plant.
Manchin has denied that his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking. But he has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
Manchin is among many lawmakers who profit from industries they regulate, as opposed to executive branch employees who aren’t allowed to participate in government matters that affect their financial interests.