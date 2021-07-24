The latest round of federal campaign finance reports has revealed few consequences for the two members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation who voted to object to certifying President Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
In a critical election cycle for U.S. Reps. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va.; Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va.; and Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., that will end with West Virginia’s number of congressional seats dwindling from three to two in line with the state leading the country in population decline after the 2020 Census, Mooney has added to his huge fundraising advantage.
Mooney is heavy on cash after his campaign surpassed $250,000 in total contributions in the quarter that ended June 30, most of it coming from out-of-state individuals rather than West Virginians or political action committees.
That’s nearly as much as the campaigns of McKinley and Miller combined to collect, sharpening the Mooney campaign’s edge in cash on hand.
Mooney’s campaign closed the quarter with more than $2.5 million, swelling its coffers with nearly $225,000 in individual contributions and $25,000 from political action committees.
The Mooney campaign’s support from political action committees has dropped precipitously from this point in the previous election cycle. In July 2019, his campaign had raised $143,000 from political action committees. He has hauled in just $47,000 from PACs so far in 2021.
Mooney, Miller and other Republicans have seen their PAC support decline after voting against certifying Biden’s presidential election win in January hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol seeking to overturn the election that sent Biden, a Democrat, to the White House.
Much of corporate America has withdrawn support from lawmakers who objected to certification or suspended all campaign contributions, though some companies have returned to donating to candidates whether they certified Biden’s win or not.
Mooney’s campaign received two $1,000 contributions in April and June from the PAC for Toyota Motor North America, Inc. before Toyota’s announcement earlier this month that it will stop contributing to members of Congress who contested certification.
Other political action committees supporting the Mooney campaign in the quarter that ended June 30 included the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Alliance Coal company PAC ($2,500), the Falls Church, Virginia-based National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC ($4,000) and the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors PAC ($1,000).
Miller’s campaign also took a hit in PAC donations from this point in the last election cycle, raising just $50,000 this cycle to date after having gathered $153,000 through June 30 in 2019.
But the Mooney and Miller campaigns have made up for their drops in PAC support with increases in contributions from individuals.
Mooney’s campaign has raised $342,000 this election cycle through June 30, up from $287,000 at this point in the previous cycle and including $224,000 just since the start of April composed of 186 individual contributions.
Of those 186 individual contributions, just 23 came from West Virginians totaling $17,000, including a maximum $2,900 donation from West Virginia Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare.
Out-of-state support for candidates has become increasingly common as individual donors look to strengthen campaigns key to securing their preferred party’s control of Congress and back outspoken lawmakers with national profiles.
Mooney is from out of state himself, previously serving in the Maryland State Senate from 1999 to 2011 and as chairman of the Maryland Republican Party until his resignation in 2013. Mooney has faced criticism that he is not often seen in the district. Most of his individual campaign contributions came from residents of California, Virginia and Maryland.
Individual contributions to Miller’s campaign have risen from $63,000 at this point in the last election cycle to $90,000 through June 30. In the quarter that just ended, the campaign for Miller, whose family owns car dealerships throughout the region, drew support largely from auto dealership owners and executives, including a maximum $2,900 donation from Cole Auto Group owner and former state Senate president and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Cole of Bluefield.
Mooney’s campaign spending this cycle of $146,000 is down from $106,000 at this juncture in the last election cycle, including catering for events at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C. and the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry, travel expenses largely paid to United and Frontier airlines and Avis and digital marketing expenses paid to Ashburn, Virginia-based Blitz Digital Group.
Mooney is under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics for potential campaign violations that include spending $49,000 on “personal pursuits” and failing to properly report required information in his Federal Election Commission filings, political news website Roll Call reported last month.
McKinley, Miller and Mooney have all said they plan to seek reelection but will reassess their candidacies after the Legislature redraws the state’s congressional map.
The Miller campaign had by far the least amount of cash on hand at the end of June — $125,000, well behind the McKinley campaign’s $502,000.
McKinley did not object to certifying Biden’s win, and his campaign has relied far more on political action committee contributions, from which it has raised $183,000 so far this cycle. In contrast, his campaign has amassed just $35,000 in individual contributions so far, drawing heavily last quarter from West Virginia University Medicine executives, including WVU Medicine Chief Financial Officer Douglas Coffman.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ended the quarter with $2.4 million on hand for her campaign, which raked in $26,000 last quarter and $43,000 in this cycle to date — down significantly from this point in the last cycle when her campaign had raised $848,000. Capito was up for reelection last cycle.
In the quarter ending June 30, Capito’s campaign drew contributions from political action committees representing Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp. ($2,500), the New York-based Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball ($2,500), the Triangle, Virginia-based United Mine Workers of America ($2,500) and Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris, Inc. ($2,500).