It happened in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014.
The United Mine Workers union and a group of Democratic United States senators don’t want it to happen again.
In all five of those years, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration made rulemaking efforts for regulations of a highly toxic dust that is driving up black lung cases across Central Appalachia.
But over a quarter-century later, the MSHA’s exposure limit for coal mine silica remains double the limit that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
Earlier this year, the MSHA announced a new enforcement initiative to crack down on silica exposure by promoting more rigorous use of already existing regulations. The agency has said that it intends to issue a proposed rule to address miners’ exposure to respirable crystalline silica.
But Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and four other Senate Democrats want results.
Manchin and Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Bob Casey, D-Pa., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., issued a joint news release Monday pressing MSHA Assistant Secretary Christopher Williamson — a former Manchin aide — for answers on the delayed announcement of a new silica rule.
The senators complained that a Department of Labor notice of proposed rulemaking expected in January hasn’t yielded any proposed standard.
“For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our nation to greatness,” the senators said in their press release, addressing Williamson. “We have an obligation as a country to protect their health and welfare with commonsense rules and regulations, and we look forward to working with you to do just that.”
UMWA president Cecil Roberts urged the delay to end in a statement included in the senators’ press release.
“There is no silica standard in the mining industry and we desperately need one,” Roberts said. “It truly is a matter of life and death.”
The senators asked Williamson for the status is of a new silica standard and the anticipated timeline for issuing a new standard.
In a public statement responding to the senators, Williamson gave no time frame for issuing the proposed rule.
Williamson said the agency is “devoting every available resource and working as quickly as possible to put out a proposed rule.”
Williamson touted the agency’s initiative to more tightly enforce existing silica safety regulations launched earlier this year.
A Mingo County native, Williamson was appointed by President Joe Biden in November 2021 and confirmed by the Senate in April to lead the country’s mine safety agency.
The MSHA’s coal mine silica exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air remains double the limit of 50 that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974. It’s also double what the Occupational Safety and Health Administration permits.
Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities. Exposure to silica dust has increased with miners cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin.
Dr. Robert Cohen, an environmental and occupational health researcher, testified in 2019 before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections that freshly fractured respirable silica is highly toxic and causes significantly more lung scarring than coal dust.
A 2018 report on underground miners working from 1970 to 2017 found that severe black lung in Central Appalachia had reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s.
Published in the American Journal of Public Health, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report found that one in 20 long-tenured underground miners in Central Appalachia had coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung, that had advanced to progressive massive fibrosis. That condition, the authors noted, is “totally disabling.”
“We can think of no other industry or workplace in the United States in which this would be considered acceptable,” the authors wrote.
Greater exposure to silica dust is resulting in severe black lung disease afflicting younger miners.
“We understand MSHA is working on new silica guidelines, but every day there is a delay lives are being put at greater risk,” Roberts said.
In 1991, the MSHA issued 4,710 citations to more than 500 companies for tampering with respirable coal mine dust samples at nearly 850 coal mines.
During testimony before the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections in 2019, Roberts condemned the MSHA for not doing more since then to keep operators from circumventing mandatory dust monitoring. He proposed the agency impose a mandatory fee for service on each operator to conduct all compliance sampling.
The MSHA’s enforcement initiative announced earlier this year includes spot inspections at mines with a history of repeated silica overexposures to track and evaluate health and safety conditions.
The agency said that regulators would focus on sampling during periods of the mining process that pose the highest risk of silica exposure for miners.
For metal and nonmetal mines where the operator has not timely abated hazards, the MSHA said it would issue a withdrawal order until the silica overexposure hazard has been abated. For coal mines, the agency said it would encourage changes to dust control and ventilation plans to address known health hazards.
But miner advocates say meaningful enforcement means silica requirements, not guidelines, that follow recommendations the agency has ignored for generations.
“We need action," Roberts said, "and we need it now.”