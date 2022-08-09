The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been tripped up by legal hurdles in the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for years.
Now its most prominent supporter is counting on a change in venue to help lock in a change in pace.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says planned legislation to ensure completion of the project includes a switch in jurisdiction over further litigation over the pipeline to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Manchin’s office announced that completion of the pipeline is part of a permitting package that he said party leaders had committed to passing as part of a deal securing a landmark climate spending, tax and drug pricing reform bill. The office projected that the permitting package will pass Congress by the end of September.
“It’s going to be able to help energize the whole economy,” Manchin predicted of the pipeline last week in a news conference.
But it hasn’t been able to overcome 4th Circuit findings that the project threatens endangered species and has resulted in environmentally damaging sedimentation along the pipeline route.
The legislation to ensure completion of the pipeline, which spans 11 counties in West Virginia from the northwestern part of the state to Virginia, hasn’t yet been released.
Experts say it’d be unusual for the legislative branch to fast-track an energy project in response to the judicial branch holding it up.
“It’s bad politics, bad environmental policy,” said James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at the West Virginia University College of Law.
A document released by Manchin’s office summarizing energy permitting reforms targeted for passage by the end of next month calls for requiring random assignment of judges for all federal circuit courts hearing challenges of government-issued energy project approvals.
Three-member panels are randomly assigned, but the 4th Circuit allows the same panel to hear subsequent challenges in the same case.
The same three-judge 4th Circuit Court panel has issued most of the rulings going against Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, prompting the joint venture behind the project to ask the 4th Circuit in May to randomly assign a case brought against it by environmental groups to another panel.
Mountain Valley attorney George Sibley III complained that the court had led Mountain Valley to believe that the process has been rigged against it and other infrastructure projects.
The court denied that request in June.
“For Congress to tell the circuits how to run their business and how they ought to be assigning judges, I think that would meet with substantial resistance, speaking of separation of powers,” Van Nostrand said.
Separation of powers is a doctrine of constitutional law in which government balances power so that the three branches of government — executive, judicial and legislative — don’t overpower each other.
“It’d be sort of bizarre to require permitting decisions to go to the D.C. Circuit,” said Robert McKinstry, Jr., cofounder of the Climate Change and Sustainability Law Initiative at Ballard Spahr, a national law firm. “You’d really need to increase the number of judges on the D.C. Circuit if you start doing that.”
Circuit courts are the level of the federal court system between district courts and the Supreme Court. There are 13 circuit courts. The 4th Circuit hears appeals from nine federal district courts in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and from federal agencies.
In January, the 4th Circuit invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species. That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline also faced unfavorable oversight from the D.C. Circuit in April when its judges questioned why the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn’t more closely review environmental effects of the pipeline following sedimentation issues that prompted fines from West Virginia and Virginia state environmental regulators prior to the 2020 two-year extension and lifting of a partial stop-work order.
Attorneys for the commission and Mountain Valley Pipeline attributed worsened sedimentation issues to what they said was unusually high rainfall in 2018.
“[T]his wasn’t like the times of Noah,” Judge Patricia Millett said. “Just saying there was a lot of rain in 2018 doesn’t seem responsive to me.”
Commission attorney Matthew Estes argued that a drop in state-assessed violations in West Virginia and Virginia since 2020 validated the agency’s approach.
The judges haven’t yet issued a final ruling in the case brought by environmental groups to temporarily stop that extension order.
Announced in 2014, the pipeline originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the project’s Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, announced earlier this year the estimated project cost had risen $400 million to $6.6 billion. The company pushed back the targeted in-service date to the second half of 2023.
Van Nostrand noted that a congressional carveout for a single energy project wouldn’t be unprecedented, recalling Congress’ 1979 approval of the Tellico Dam project in Tennessee exempting the dam from the Endangered Species Act despite concerns it would wipe out the snail darter.
“[I]t is something that Congress has the authority to do,” Van Nostrand said. “ … Congress can override these specific environmental laws that would otherwise come into play.”
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country.
Manchin’s office has identified other, broader energy permitting reforms that it says will be included in legislation targeted for passage next month, including setting an unidentified statute of limitations for court challenges to energy projects and requiring the president to create an update a list of at least 25 high-priority energy infrastructure projects and prioritize permitting for them.
The list would have to be “balanced,” Manchin’s office has said, including fossil fuels, renewables, electric transmission and critical minerals.