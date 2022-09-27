Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Plug pulled

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled the plug Tuesday on including his permitting reform proposal in a stopgap funding measure in a stopgap funding measure after it became clear the package lacked the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate with the proposal included.

 Mariam Zuhaib | AP photo

Sen. Joe Manchin scrapped plans to include his energy project permitting reform proposal in a stopgap funding bill Tuesday, acknowledging the heavily scrutinized plan lacked the votes needed to pass.

Manchin announced late Tuesday afternoon that he had asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to remove the bill from the spending bill, admitting that it hadn’t garnered the 60 votes needed to pass the chamber.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

