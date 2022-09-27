Sen. Joe Manchin scrapped plans to include his energy project permitting reform proposal in a stopgap funding bill Tuesday, acknowledging the heavily scrutinized plan lacked the votes needed to pass.
Manchin announced late Tuesday afternoon that he had asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to remove the bill from the spending bill, admitting that it hadn’t garnered the 60 votes needed to pass the chamber.
Manchin’s proposal included shortening environmental review timelines for project approvals and mandating completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline that runs through 11 counties in West Virginia into Virginia. Manchin’s plan also included expanding federal permitting authority for transmission lines.
The announcement from Manchin came less than an hour before a vote to advance the stopgap appropriations measure require to pass to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month. The Senate voted to move the measure forward toward passage without Manchin’s proposal Tuesday evening, 72-23.
“It is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk,” Manchin complained in a press release.
Manchin added that he stood ready to “move forward on this critical legislation” that he pledged would fast-track building energy infrastructure.
But Manchin predicted earlier this month that his proposal had no chance of passage without inclusion in the stopgap spending bill, known as a continuing resolution.
“If it doesn’t get done on this continuing resolution, it’s dead,” Manchin said in a Sept. 15 press conference.
Environmentalists cheered the news that Manchin’s proposal had been dropped from the spending bill.
“What we just witnessed is the power of frontline communities united against a threat to our people and planet,” Russell Chisholm, coordinator of Mountain Valley Watch, said in a statement.
Mountain Valley Watch is a project of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia conservation groups that opposes fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
“This is a win for communities and our climate, and a testament to the power of frontline advocates demanding that their representatives in Congress prioritize their health and safety and not the wishes of fossil fuel executives,” Sierra Club deputy legislative director Mahyar Sorour said in a statement. “We will continue to fight back against any future attempts to weaken critical environmental protections and rubber-stamp the Mountain Valley Pipeline and dangerous fossil fuel infrastructure.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in an email through a spokesperson Tuesday evening that she would keep leading legislative efforts to reform the nation’s permitting process and advance the 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline to completion.
“[W]hen legislating is done via backroom deals and with input from only one party, it is extremely difficult to garner broad support,” Capito said of the process behind Manchin’s proposal.
Capito said she was prepared to support Manchin’s proposal after offering a similar permitting reform proposal of her own that stood no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
But Manchin’s proposal received pushback from other Republicans and many Democrats who saw it as a giveaway to Mountain Valley Pipeline developers that would unacceptably weaken environmental review processes protection for communities most vulnerable to polluting manufacturing and energy projects.
Nearly a third of House Democrats signed a letter to House leaders earlier this month signaling opposition to permitting reforms ultimately included in Manchin’s proposal.
The proposal stemmed from a deal Schumer secured with Manchin in July for him to back the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $369 billion in climate and clean energy spending, in exchange for advancing permitting reforms.
Manchin’s plan had attracted support from some clean energy advocates who believed it would fast-track green energy projects needed to fend off the worst effects of climate change.
But West Virginia environmentalists largely opposed the proposal, singling out its provision prohibiting judicial review of federal agency approvals of the Mountain Valley Pipeline that it would have mandated — including some invalidated in federal court for inadequate environmental protections.
“Sen. Manchin’s legislation would have set a horrible precedent by circumventing normal process on behalf of a project that has repeatedly failed to meet longstanding environmental standards,” Tom Cormons, executive director of the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, said in a statement.
The pipeline, first announced in 2014, has been slowed by legal challenges from conservationists, causing its estimated cost to soar from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion.
“Our movement to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline is bigger and stronger than ever,” Protect Our Water Heritage Rights Coalition organizer Grace Tuttle said in a statement after Manchin announced he was pulling his proposal from the spending bill. “We will keep fighting to end the era of fossil fuels and for the future we deserve.”