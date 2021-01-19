Sen. Joe Manchin is the man in the middle, and he knows that means he wields considerable power in a U.S. Senate soon to become evenly divided.
In a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia’s Democratic senator acknowledged that his centrism in a Senate with 50 Democrats, 50 Republicans and Kamala Harris breaking ties in Democrats’ favor as vice president gives him great leverage to set the Senate’s agenda.
“I’m going to be in a very unique position because of my voting pattern for [the last] 10 years,” Manchin said.
Manchin did not oppose another round of stimulus checks, a Democratic priority, but did say he wants to see targeted relief.
“Yeah, let’s help where the people need it,” Manchin said. “I’ve had people come to me and say, ‘Joe, why am I getting a check? My neighbor over here needs it.’”
Manchin reiterated his opposition to adding more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court and defended both the filibuster, a parliamentary procedure that the minority party can use to delay or block most legislation, and his previous votes to remove President Donald Trump from office last year after his first impeachment and to approve Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
“The minority is as important as the majority,” Manchin said.
Manchin indicated his top legislative priority is infrastructure, calling for a $4 trillion package to “rebuild America” over a 10-year span.
“If you want to bring people together … that pothole doesn’t care whether you have a D or R by your name,” Manchin said.
Now Manchin has an unprecedented second impeachment of a president to consider as a juror in the Senate, and he called the evidence to convict Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection “overwhelming” after the president rallied supporters on Jan. 6 who stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
“A lot of us believe that if there was ever a reason for our founding fathers to have the articles of impeachment in the Constitution, this was it,” Manchin said. “Sedition was it, and that’s exactly what happened.”
Manchin said if he had to bet, he would guess there won’t be enough Senate Republican votes to convict Trump, a move that would require 67 votes if all 100 senators cast a vote, including 17 Republicans.
Manchin argued that Trump’s trial in the Senate should be delayed to allow Biden to build a cabinet as well as “credibility and morale” while allowing more evidence to come out.
First comes Biden’s inauguration, and Manchin called the mood in Washington, D.C. “determined” less than 24 hours before Biden was to be sworn in Wednesday. Security accommodations are far exceeding those of past inaugurations in response to this month’s Capitol breach, and tensions are running high after reports emerged earlier this week that U.S. defense officials are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the inauguration.
“We’re determined to make sure this government is still going to be a beacon of hope around the world,” Manchin said. “We’re going to do our job, and I feel very secure.”