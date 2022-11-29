Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2024 general election is almost two years out, but the race to become the 37th governor of West Virginia is already well underway.

Three Republican state office holders -- House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha; Secretary of State Mac Warner; and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey -- either announced the start of their campaigns or that they were considering campaigning for the office in separate statements Tuesday.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

