The 2024 general election is almost two years out, but the race to become the 37th governor of West Virginia is already well underway.
Three Republican state office holders -- House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha; Secretary of State Mac Warner; and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey -- either announced the start of their campaigns or that they were considering campaigning for the office in separate statements Tuesday.
All three men have deep familial ties to state government, and they now are tentatively in a race with Chris Miller, another familiar name in West Virginia political circles.
Capito announced his campaign for governor Tuesday morning during an interview with MetroNews.
“What’s really incredible in the state of West Virginia right now is how well we’re doing,” Capito said. “We have an election coming up in 2024. We’re going to pass the torch to a new generation, and we’re going to need somebody that has the experience and the grit to take us to that next level and do for our seniors what they have done for us when we do take that torch.”
While Capito talked with MetroNews, Warner released a statement saying he was “giving every consideration to running for Governor in 2024,” but stopped short of committing to a run.
“Since the mid-term election, I have spoken with people across the state, and received very positive reactions to the accomplishments we’ve made in the Secretary of State’s office,” Warner said. “People want a leader who will continue the serious work which needs to be done to improve education, promote West Virginia energy production, build out infrastructure, and enhance our economy.”
McCuskey on Tuesday sent out a message via email and text to supporters saying he likewise was “strongly considering” running for governor.
“We need a strong proven conservative who will lead West Virginia into the future," McCuskey said. "I’m talking to God, my family and my many supporters and will make a decision when the time is right."
Capito has served in the House of Delegates since 2017. He is one of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s three children, and a grandson of the late Arch Moore, who twice served West Virginia's governor.
Moore Capito’s cousin, state Treasurer Riley Moore, announced his campaign for U.S. Congress last month.
McCuskey campaigned for auditor on platforms of transparency and limiting himself to two terms in the office. He is serving his second term in that office.
McCuskey served two terms in the House of Delegates before seeking the Auditor's Office. His father, John F. McCuskey, served as a justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court and as Commissioner of Finance and Administration for Arch Moore during Moore’s second term as governor.
Miller filed pre-candidacy paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office last December. His campaign has received more than $1.1 million in contributions, including a $900,000 personal loan Miller made to his campaign in April, according to his campaign finance report filed with the Secretary of State’s Office in October.
Miller is the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and the grandson of Rep. Samuel Devine, Carol Miller’s father and a Republican from Ohio who served in Congress from 1959 to 1981 and in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1951 to 1955.
Miller also is the grandson of H.D. “Dutch” Miller, who in 1961 founded Dutch Miller Chevrolet in Huntington.
Warner is part of another prominent Republican political family in West Virginia. His father, George “Brud” Warner, who died in 2017, served as a member of the House and as a justice of the peace and a Kanawha County magistrate.
Warner’s brother, Kris Warner, previously served as state GOP chairman, and another brother, Monty, lost a gubernatorial bid in 2004 to Joe Manchin. Warner's late brother, George “Buffy” Warner, also served in the Legislature.
West Virginians first elected Mac Warner as Secretary of State in 2016 and re-elected him in 2020.
Before being elected to office, Warner and his brothers operated rental housing companies in Morgantown. A U.S. Army veteran who later worked as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan, Mac Warner sought the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s northernmost Congressional district in 2010, but lost the race to eventual winner David McKinley.
In November, voters in Monongalia County elected Warner's wife, Debbie Warner, to represent the new 82nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
According to the Secretary of State’s campaign finance records, three other Republicans and a third-party candidate have filed to run for governor in 2024.
The Republicans are Terri D. Bradshaw, of Gandeeville; Alexander Gaaserud, of Elkins; and Rashida Yost, of Martinsburg. The third-party candidate is former state legislator S. Marshall Wilson, who is running under the America Coming Together (ACT) Party.
The next general election will be Nov. 5, 2024.