Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

McCuskey Runs For Governor
Buy Now

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey announces his run for governor during a news conference in Charleston in February.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey has dropped out of the 2024 governor’s race, opting instead to run for attorney general.

The candidate list for governor is stacked with Republican competition. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, are the two early front-runners, according to a recent poll by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, with other Republican contenders, including Secretary of State Mac Warner and auto dealer Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you