West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey has dropped out of the 2024 governor’s race, opting instead to run for attorney general.
The candidate list for governor is stacked with Republican competition. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, are the two early front-runners, according to a recent poll by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, with other Republican contenders, including Secretary of State Mac Warner and auto dealer Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
Competition in the governor’s race also is high in terms of fundraising, with Miller reporting more than $3 million in campaign funds on hand, Morrisey reporting over $1 million and Capito nearly $1 million in their most recent financial disclosures.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce poll shows a wide-open field in the attorney general's race. McCuskey joins the fray with Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, and Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke.
With McCuskey reporting just over $400,000 in his most recent campaign disclosures while running for governor, he is in a better position, financially speaking, in the race for attorney general.
In their latest disclosures, Weld reported just under $100,000 in campaign funds on hand, while Stuart reported roughly $70,000.
In a statement announcing the campaign switch Monday, McCuskey said he plans to continue tackling some of the state’s major issues.
“West Virginia needs a strong conservative fighting for them against the nonsense that is coming out of Washington, D.C., that is negatively affecting our state,” he said. “Our administration will fight tirelessly against bad policies, just as we have as your State Auditor, and we will continue the work Patrick Morrisey has accomplished during his tenure.”
In his statement, McCuskey said he will find conservative solutions for criminal justice reform, and will make it a priority to work with the Legislature and the next governor.
“J.B. will work tirelessly to hold the powerful accountable, punish those who need punished, and treat those who need treatment,” his campaign said in its statement. “As attorney general, he will fight to ensure the civil rights of all West Virginians, as well as continue Attorney General Morrisey’s fight for consumer protections so that corporations are not allowed to run roughshod over our people. J.B. will continue to maintain a strong partnership with prosecutors and law enforcement to make justice for all a top priority.”
McCuskey’s new opponents released statements reacting to his entry into the race.
The Office of Attorney General is far too critical to be used as a stepping stone for someone’s fledgling political aspirations, said Weld, who is an attorney and former prosecutor.
“It’s clear that J.B. McCuskey is scrambling,” Weld said in a statement. “It is obvious that McCuskey is doing all he can to remain relevant until he can run for governor again in eight years.”
Stuart, a former U.S. Attorney, said McCuskey’s move is “no big deal.” Instead of running against one moderate, Stuart said, he’s now running against two.
“If you’ve only seen the inside of a courtroom on television, it’s not the right job for you,” Stuart said in a statement.
