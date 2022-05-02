U.S. Rep. David McKinley added to his slight fundraising edge over fellow incumbent Republican Rep. Alex Mooney last month, according to pre-primary campaign finance reports filed for both candidates in the matchup to represent the new 2nd Congressional District.
In the reporting period covering April 1 through April 20, McKinley’s campaign netted $79,463, topping the Mooney campaign’s net $61,630. Mooney’s campaign committee, outspent McKinley’s campaign committee, $641,916 to $620,195.
The election pits the two incumbents against each other for the new district formed after West Virginia lost one of its House seats following the 2020 census. There also are three challengers on the ballot — Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of West Union.
Mooney, 50, of Charles Town, is seeking a fifth consecutive term in Congress. McKinley, 75, of Wheeling, is vying for a seventh straight term.
Mooney, the subject of two inquiries from federal ethics investigators in recent months, headed into the final three weeks before the May 10 primary with significantly more cash on hand — $873,875, 42% more than the McKinley campaign’s $510,276. Mooney’s campaign entered the race with a much larger war chest that totaled $2.4 million last spring.
More than 10% of the Mooney campaign’s expenses over the 20-day reporting period — $72,318 — went to Washington-based law firm Wiley Rein LLP for legal services.
The Mooney campaign paid Wiley Rein LLP $245,659 from October 2021 through April 20, according to its finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Mooney has been the subject of two referrals from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics to the House Ethics Committee in the past nine months. In October, the bipartisan committee released an Office of Congressional Ethics report highlighting evidence suggesting that Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses.
That would be a violation of federal law.
The committee announced that it was continuing its review of Mooney on that matter, which prompted the first referral.
Then, in February, the committee made public a review of Mooney regarding another matter sent by the Office of Congressional Ethics in December. The committee has not specified the issue and said it would announce a course of action on the matter by May 23.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the Ethics Committee if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny.
Mooney got permission from the Ethics Committee in December to set up a legal expense fund under House rules that allow members to recoup legal expenses incurred in their candidacy, official duties or criminal prosecution.
Mooney’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on the nature of legal services rendered.
Most of the Mooney campaign’s individual contributions came from out-of-state supporters in the pre-primary reporting period, as they did in past campaign finance reports.
The Mooney campaign’s supporters in the latest reporting period included West Virginia Radio Corp. chairman and Greer Industries CEO John Raese ($500) and Donald G. Reinhard, executive at Palmerton, Pennsylvania-based media and communications company Pencor ($800).
McKinley’s campaign has more than tripled Mooney’s campaign in contributions received from political action committees ($749,850 to $204,165). Political action committees contributing to the McKinley campaign last month included the American Water Works Co. Inc. Employee Federal PAC ($500), Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. PAC ($1,000), Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. PAC ($2,500) and ViacomCBS Inc. PAC ($1,500).
The McKinley campaign has $815,000 in debt and owed obligations after McKinley lent $500,000 to the campaign in December.
Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican who switched to the GOP a year after he was elected governor as a Democrat in 2016, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce have backed McKinley.
Former president Donald Trump has backed Mooney, as has the House Freedom Fund supporting ultra-conservative candidates.
The mostly self-funded campaign for Seckman, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technician, netted contributions totaling $11,009 and registered net operating expenses of $10,821 from Jan. 19 through April 20, ending with $188 in cash on hand, according to his campaign finance report.
The Federal Election Commission reports did not show filings for the latest reporting period for the campaigns for Buchser-Lochocki, whose campaign finance report lists her occupation as mother, Dadaist and peace promoter, and Hercules, whose report lists her as operations secretary for Ohio County Schools.
The new 2nd Congressional District consists of Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wetzel and Wood counties.
Early voting began April 27 and lasts through Saturday.