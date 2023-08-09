State officials’ meeting to consider a forgivable $62.5 million loan for a planned Mason County hydrogen production facility, biomass power plant and carbon capture infrastructure has been canceled.
The Economic Development Authority’s special board meeting slated for Wednesday morning was canceled, authority representative Karen Wolfe said two hours prior to the scheduled 10 a.m. start of the meeting. Wolfe deferred further comment to authority Associate Director Steve Webb, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gov. Jim Justice’s office said Tuesday evening a Culture Center Theater event slated for Wednesday morning expected to be about the project was postponed, citing the ongoing special legislative session and a “need for extra time to finalize essential last-minute paperwork.” The special session ended Tuesday night.
The Governor’s Office said the announcement, which it had billed as focused on a “major economic development project,” would be rescheduled for next week. Justice’s office had announced the Culture Center Theater event in the Capitol Complex seven hours earlier.
The Economic Development Authority was slated to consider the loan for the project planned by Mountaineer GigaSystem LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-headquartered energy transition company Fidelis New Energy LLC, at the meeting.
Mountaineer GigaSystem has indicated the project would result in capital expenses of at least $2 billion and at least 125 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of at least $110,000 plus benefits.
The proposed project has sparked environmental and economic concerns due to its planned buildout of infrastructure to support an unproven energy system that could commit pore spaces underlying state properties, including state forests, for storing carbon dioxide underground.
The Department of Commerce, through the Division of Natural Resources, would directly award leases to Mountaineer subsidiaries to develop pore spaces for carbon capture and sequestration under state-owned or operated properties if the leases give the DNR a market value or greater royalty, per a memorandum of agreement signed by Fidelis and state officials.
Fidelis formed Mountaineer GigaSystem in October to develop hydrogen at a Point Pleasant site in Mason County, according to a fact sheet in an Economic Development Authority agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. Mountaineer GigaSystem subsidiaries have acquired the rights to buy four contiguous properties totaling over 1,000 acres in the area for the project.
The Economic Development Authority was slated to consider approving the project loan under a state law from last year’s second special legislative session. Senate Bill 2001 established the Economic Development Project Fund for “high impact” projects. The fund consists of money appropriated to the authority during last year’s regular legislative session, available revenue surplus funds, transfers from an industrial development loan fund and other contributions.
Under SB 2001, a high-impact project means a project for which the governor has requested financing approval of $50 million or more, the enterprise or industrial development agency taking on the project will privately invest $50 million or more, and the project meets or exceeds a loan per job ratio.
The memorandum of agreement was signed by Department of Economic Development Executive Director Michael Graney, state Department of Commerce James Bailey and Fidelis New Energy CEO Dan Shapiro. Bailey and Shapiro signed the agreement July 6, according to the document. Graney’s signature was undated.
Mountaineer would be the borrower of a performance-based loan under the agreement.
Per the document, the project would consist of a hydrogen production facility that yields 640 metric tons per day of hydrogen, a 75-megawatt-electric biomass power plant, carbon capture equipment, a supporting carbon sequestration pipeline and wells, and supporting infrastructure for barge and train offloading and warehousing.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or stores it permanently underground. It’s unproven at commercial scale.
Mountaineer would deliver hydrogen power to industrial and business users such as chemical producers, transportation companies, power providers and data center operators interested in decarbonizing and co-locating on the facility site, according to the agreement.
Mountaineer wants to use pore spaces mainly underlying state forests, areas for state wildlife management and other state-owned and private properties for carbon capture and sequestration, per the agreement.
The carbon capture and sequestration component of the project would consist of interconnecting pipelines, wells and infrastructure to set up an underground warehouse to sequester carbon produced at the site.
The project is designed to be fueled by “substantial” gas produced from the region and biomass harvested from state properties and elsewhere in the region, the agreement memorandum says. Biomass is renewable organic material from plants and animals.
Fidelis and Mountaineer have invested over $29.6 million in the project, most of which has gone toward payroll and carbon capture and sequestration development, according to the agreement.
A forgivable loan from the state Department of Economic Development would be made available in a first tranche of up to $25 million and a second tranche of up to $37.5 million.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the first tranche if Mountaineer meets preconstruction benchmarks.
Within two years of receiving the first tranche, Mountaineer would have to obtain a permit and drill and complete a test well, apply for a sequestration well permit, and apply for all required major-source air permits. Major sources are defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as plant sites that could emit 10 tons per year or more of a hazardous pollutant or 25 tons per year or more of a combination of hazardous pollutants.
Within three years of receiving the first tranche, Mountaineer would have to receive a sequestration well permit and all required major source air permits.
Mountaineer would use the $25 million tranche on preconstruction activities, including pipeline interconnection and carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure development to establish the project underground warehouse.
If the warehouse isn’t sufficient to support the project, preconstruction would be conducted in a manner allowing for the underlying assets linked to its development and corresponding permits to be transferred to the state.
Mountaineer would have to return the remainder of any unspent first-tranche loan funds to the Department of Economic Development if it doesn’t meet the preconstruction benchmarks. The project preconstruction budget is $31 million, according to the agreement.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the second tranche if, within six years, Mountaineer employs at least 125 full-time equivalent employees that earn an average of $110,000 annually in salary and wages, and if Mountaineer and its affiliates invest $2 billion in project development, per the memorandum.
If it fails to meet the employment and capital investment benchmarks, Mountaineer would have to repay all second-tranche loan funds on a proportional basis determined by the number of jobs it failed to create.
Estimated royalty payments to the state would be $635.5 million, according to Mountaineer’s project fact sheet.
In its project fact sheet, Mountaineer said it was allocated $50 million in federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, which calls itself ARCH2.
ARCH2 is pursuing support for hydrogen hubs provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in 2021. The Department of Energy opened a $7 billion funding opportunity in September to create hydrogen hubs nationwide.
Gov. Jim Justice asked the Economic Development Authority to approve the $62.5 million loan in a letter dated Aug. 3, according to the authority’s meeting agenda.
Fidelis was founded in 2019 and had 39 employees as of May 31, according to an informational sheet prepared for the Economic Development Authority. Fidelis also has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Copenhagen, Denmark, according to the sheet and the company’s website.