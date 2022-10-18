The campaign war chest for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has swelled down the stretch of her bid for a third term representing the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District against Democratic challenger Lacy Watson.
Miller’s campaign committee extracted heavy support from coal industry representatives, according to a quarterly finance report filed Friday.
Miller’s committee, Carol for Congress, raised just under $253,000 in net contributions from July through September, bringing the campaign to a total of just over $1 million in contributions netted in the election cycle.
The committee got more than twice as much in contributions from political committees as individuals.
The campaign secured $8,500 in contributions from political action committees for the National Mining Association, Alliance Coal, metallurgical coal producers Consol Energy Inc. and Arch Resources, the Ohio Coal Association, and West Virginians for Coal.
Also contributing to Miller’s campaign were Kyle Mork, CEO of Charleston-headquartered natural gas driller and producer Greylock Energy ($1,000), West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton ($250) and West Virginia Coal Association vice president Jason Bostic ($100).
Miller voted against the clean energy incentive-laden Inflation Reduction Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and opposed by all congressional Republicans. The measure signed into law earlier this year permanently extended the coal production tax powering the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund that pays benefits to miners and their eligible survivors and dependents when the liable coal company doesn’t pay.
Miller’s campaign also drew support from pharmaceutical companies, including the GlaxoSmithKline LLC Political Action Committee ($1,000) and Merck and Co. Inc. Employees Political Action Committee ($1,000).
Other individuals contributing to Miller’s campaign last quarter included West Virginia Manufacturers Association president Rebecca McPhail ($250), state Sen. Eric Nelson, Jr., R-Kanawha ($250).
The Miller campaign also collected a $2,500 contribution from the political action committee for Nucor Corp. Nucor Steel West Virginia, a division of Nucor, plans to build a $2.7 billion sheet steel mill in Mason County. State officials approved more than $300 million in taxpayer subsidies to help lure the company to West Virginia.
The committee spent roughly $112,000 in the last quarter, which it finished with around $268,000 in cash on hand.
The Miller campaign contributed to the campaign committees for many Republican congressional candidates.
Federal Election Commission records do not show a campaign finance report for the third quarter from Watson, of Bluefield. Watson has been a graduate research assistant at Virginia Tech.
The new 1st Congressional District consists of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.
