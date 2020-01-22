Miller, McKinley file for reelection as deadline looms

As of Wednesday, all members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation who are up for election filed with the Secretary of State’s office as they campaign to keep their seats.
Representatives Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and David McKinley, R-W.Va., both filed Wednesday to get their names on May’s primary ballot. They join Representative Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., as incumbents in their respective regions, along with several competitors, both Democrat and Republican.
Miller represents West Virginia’s third district, in Southern West Virginia. She was elected in the 2018 general election, beating then-state senator Richard Ojeda. The election was held to fill the federal seat that was vacated by Evan Jenkins, who was appointed — then elected — to fill a position on the West Virginia Supreme Court.
McKinley has represented the state’s first district, in Northern West Virginia, since 2011.
In statewide races, current state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, a Republican, filed to keep his seat for what he has said will be his second and final term.
Currently, there are no primary challengers in that race, but come the general election he could be facing Mary Ann Claytor, who worked in the state auditor’s office for 20 years.
Claytor, a Democrat, and McCuskey previously campaigned against each other in 2016. McCuskey defeated Claytor with roughly 58 percent of the vote.
At the state Senate, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, filed for reelection. Current Delegate Jim Butler, R-Mason, is seeking a chamber switch, filing to represent the state’s 4th District in the state Senate.
For the state House of Delegates, a slew of current lawmakers filed to keep their seats: Daniel Linville, R-Cabell; Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette; Evan Worrell, R-Cabell; Tom Fast, R-Fayette; Amanda Estep Burton, D-Kanawha and Michael Angelucci, D-Marion.
Anyone seeking to run for office in West Virginia must file with the Secretary of State’s office by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, to have their name on the ballot in May’s primary election.
Contact your local county clerk or the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office with any questions before then.