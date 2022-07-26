Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s two incumbent U.S. House Republicans who secured their party nominations enjoy dominant fundraising edges and robust corporate support as they seek reelection.

The support detailed in their latest campaign finance reports indicates a lack of financial consequences for the campaigns of Rep. Alex Mooney and Rep. Carol Miller, 18 months after they voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

