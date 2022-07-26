West Virginia’s two incumbent U.S. House Republicans who secured their party nominations enjoy dominant fundraising edges and robust corporate support as they seek reelection.
The support detailed in their latest campaign finance reports indicates a lack of financial consequences for the campaigns of Rep. Alex Mooney and Rep. Carol Miller, 18 months after they voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election.
Mooney’s net contributions totaled more than 68 times that of his Democrat general election opponent, including support from campaign committees of Republicans who have denounced a select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol incited by former President Donald Trump.
Miller drew substantially from fossil fuel and insurance industry donors to net over a quarter of a million dollars more in contributions than she had at this point in the 2019-20 election cycle in which she won a second term.
Mooney raised $272,111 in net contributions in the second quarter of 2022, leaving him with $558,520 at the end of June as he seeks a fifth term in office.
Mooney registered a nearly 20-point Republican Party primary win over fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in the second quarter, making him the heavy favorite to represent the new, solidly Republican 2nd Congressional District after redistricting that followed the 2020 census.
Mooney’s campaign committee has relied largely on out-of-state individuals for contributions. The $1.1 million his committee has collected from individuals more than quadruples the $283,840 that it’s hauled in from political committees.
The committee, Mooney for Congress 2022, drew comparatively more from political committees in the second quarter. It registered $79,625 from political action committees, including those representing the National Right to Work Committee ($1,000) and the Williams Companies, Inc., a natural gas pipeline and processing company ($5,000).
The committee also reported drawing from conservative political action committees like those for Conservative Leadership ($5,000) and Dependable Conservative Leadership ($5,000).
Mooney’s campaign ended June with $558,520 in cash on hand, dwarfing the $2,938 reported by the campaign committee for the Democratic Party's nominee in the 2nd Congressional District race, Barry Wendell.
Wendell, of Morgantown, served two terms on the Morgantown City Council. His campaign committee, Barry Wendell for Congress, reported raising $3,997 in the second quarter and $6,519 throughout the election cycle to date. None of the funding has come from a political committee.
Mooney’s campaign reported receiving $2,000 in the latest quarter from executives of the company that congressional ethics investigators say paid for a Mooney family vacation in Aruba last year.
The Office of Congressional Ethics said that Mooney, of Charles Town, and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba, paid for by HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct-mail fundraising agency to which investigators said Mooney has substantial personal and financial ties.
HSP Direct CEO Nicole Hall and company partner Matthew Schenk each contributed $1,000 to Mooney’s campaign committee, according to the committee’s campaign finance report.
The committee reported paying HSP Direct $13,301 for marketing in the latest quarter.
HSP Direct’s payment for a Mooney family vacation, totaling at least $10,803 in travel, lodging, meals, amenities, entertainment and activities, likely is an impermissible gift under House rules, the Office of Congressional Ethics said in a report released by the House Ethics Committee in May.
Mooney is the subject of two unresolved House Ethics Committee probes after the Office of Congressional Ethics referred two investigations into Mooney to the committee.
The House Ethics Committee on May 23 released a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics finding “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in the form of the trip to Aruba, converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation.
Mooney might have violated House rules and federal laws in potentially doing so, according to the report released by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, a separate body from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.
The Office of Congressional Ethics cited alleged evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The Mooney campaign committee reported receiving $5,500 from the campaigns of fellow Republicans who voted against certifying results of the Electoral College hours after last January’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol waged by supporters of Trump looking to overturn the presidential election results.
That haul included contributions from campaign committees for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. ($1,000), and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. ($1,500), both of whom have denounced the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and those who protected the Capitol that day. Mooney and Miller voted for that measure.
Miller’s campaign committee, Carol for Congress, reported netting $152,734 in contributions in 2022’s second quarter and $803,077 throughout the 2021-22 election cycle so far. The committee had $243,117 in cash on hand.
Some major corporations announced after the Capitol attack that they would suspend donations from their political action committees to the 147 Republican members of Congress who objected unsuccessfully to certifying results of the Electoral College in at least one state.
But campaign contributions for Miller, of Huntington, from political committees were sixfold that of donations from individuals in the second quarter, including heavy corporate backing throughout this election cycle.
The campaign’s fossil fuel industry contributors in the latest quarter included political action committees for Exxon Mobil Corp. ($2,500), Halliburton Company ($2,500), ConocoPhillips employees ($2,500), Chevron employees ($1,000) and Marathon Petroleum employees ($1,000), according to the campaign finance report.
Carol for Congress reported contributions from political action committees representing the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company ($3,000), the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors ($2,500), the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers ($1,500), the New York Life Insurance Company ($1,000) and Aflac ($1,000).
Miller’s committee also received $1,000 from the National Rifle Association’s political action committee.
Miller’s Democrat opponent in the 1st Congressional District race is Lacy Watson of Bluefield, who has been a graduate research assistant at Virginia Tech. Watson’s campaign committee, Lacy Watson for Congress, did not file a second-quarter finance report and reported it hadn’t yet amassed $5,000 in a May report.
The new 1st Congressional District consists of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.
The new 2nd Congressional District consists of Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wetzel and Wood counties.