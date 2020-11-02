HUNTINGTON — Voters in Southern West Virginia have the choice between a one-term incumbent or a new face to politics to represent them in the House of Representatives.
Republican Carol Miller is wrapping up her first term as the representative of West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional district and she faces Democrat Hilary Turner, a newcomer to politics.
Tuesday could potentially be the last time the voters in the lower part of the state get to vote in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional district as population loss is likely to eliminate it.
Miller, of Huntington, did not respond to requests for comment for this article. She is a former Cabell County delegate and a small business owner.
Turner, also of Huntington, is the youngest woman to run for federal office in West Virginia history at age 32. She is a mother and formerly worked as a teacher and health care worker.
Turner said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board there need to be more people like her — who are young and parents — in Congress. She said she would be a representative accessible to the people if elected.
“Carol Miller hasn’t been a candidate for the people,” Turner said. “I’m trying to get back to that Ken Hechler time.”
Turner said her platform aligns with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and called herself a strong progressive. Miller is endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Turner said being progressive means she may not always agree with the Democratic Party, which she thinks will appeal to even Republican voters. She said more Republicans are starting to agree on climate change, for example.
“I’m a pretty strong progressive, but that doesn’t mean I’m not able to listen to people and see where they are at,” Turner said. “We can come to a meeting of the minds. What can we work on together? Right now in Congress and across the nation, we don’t have enough conversation going on amongst people of different political ideologies.”
On her website, Miller says she will bring “West Virginia values” to Washington and support Trump. The site says her top priorities are protecting coal and gas, the Second Amendment, funding education and jobs, and ending the opioid epidemic.