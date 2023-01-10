Black lung benefits are hard to get, and the cost of living has escalated sharply.
The last Congress failed to ease the burden of both those realities weighing on mine veterans and their survivors in West Virginia and across the country, miner advocates say.
The Democratic-majority 117th Congress gave way last week to the 118th Congress without passing the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act, legislation that miner proponents say would have made sorely needed upgrades to the federal black lung benefits system.
The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would have increased benefits for those disabled by black lung and their survivors and increased the number of miners who could claim those benefits.
The legislation would have increased benefits each year based on the change in the Consumer Price Index measuring consumer price changes based on a given set of goods and services over time.
“The increase in benefit levels is extremely important,” United Mine Workers of America spokeswoman Erin Bates said in an email. “The current stipend received barely covers what families need to survive, especially with today’s cost of living.”
Miners with black lung claims filed in 1974 or later will get $737.90 per month in 2023 -- a 4.1% increase from 2022 that’s less than half in percentage points than the 8.7% increase in the cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits effective last month.
“[T]he calculation of benefits needs to be more closely filed to the cost of living,” Rebecca Shelton, policy and organizing director for the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, said in a statement.
The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center is a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit that works on black lung benefits cases.
Those cases often last many years, sometimes outliving the miners who filed them.
The Department of Labor’s Benefits Review Board decided more than 200 miner’s claims from January through September 2022. The average length of time from the date those claims were filed to the date the board issued decisions for them was 6.5 years, according to a Gazette-Mail review.
Many of the claims were filed after previous claims were denied. Many also were succeeded by survivor’s claims after claimant miners died waiting for their cases to be resolved. A quarter of those claims were sent back to a lower court level rather than resolved, prolonging the wait for claimant miners and survivors.
Miners have had to wait through rounds of medical reviews and appeals from coal companies looking to avoid responsibility for payment. The mine operator determined to be the responsible employer of the miner generally must cover benefits, under federal law.
Difficulties obtaining black lung benefits loom especially large in West Virginia given the state's disproportionately high share of black lung claimants.
There were 4,280 black lung claims in fiscal year 2022 under Part C of the Black Lung Benefits Act in West Virginia, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics. Part C covers claims filed in 1974 or later.
Disbursements in West Virginia totaled $35.9 million, more than in any other state except Kentucky and accounting for more than a fourth of all payments made nationwide.
The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act was cosponsored in the Senate by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. But West Virginia’s other members of Congress were either noncommittal or nonresponsive regarding the legislation.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said in an emailed statement that Miller was committed to making sure the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund that pays benefits to miners when a liable operator does not pay remains solvent with no “disruption in benefits for a single miner.”
A spokeswoman for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., declined to comment on the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act before the 117th Congress ended. Spokespeople for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and then-Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., did not respond to requests for comment.
The Black Lung Benefits Improvements Act would have required the Social Security Administration to make earnings information of living or dead claimants available to the Department of Labor upon request.
That provision would have addressed a 2015 U.S. Government Accountability Office report suggesting that the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs work with the Social Security Administration to expedite access to claimants’ earnings records.
The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act also would have given a claimant the chance to substantiate a claim for benefits through a pulmonary evaluation, authorized a CT scan to diagnose complicated pneumoconiosis (the most severe form of black lung), and required the Department of Labor to submit a plan to reduce the backlog of pending black lung cases within 90 days.
Environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices said in a statement the legislation would “ensure those who sacrificed their health working to power our country get what they’ve earned.”
Appalachian Voices said the measure would offer a “crucial complement” to a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that permanently extended the coal production tax on coal production that supports the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
But the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act languished in both chambers of Congress and wasn’t attached to an end-of-year omnibus spending bill despite pressure from miner advocates.
The Republican Party has become the majority party in the House of Representatives for the 118th Congress, making passage of a reintroduced Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act or similar legislation less likely given the party’s inclination for supporting industry more than labor rights and benefits.
Bates said the UMWA would keep working with its “friends” in Congress to ensure that miners get the benefits they deserve.
“For the system to be stacked in favor of those who caused the problem in the first place is outrageous and must be changed. It’s time to make the process for applying and getting these benefits work in the victims’ favor,” Bates said.
In the meantime, though, black lung benefits aren’t as responsive to cost-of-living increases or medical evidence as miner advocates say they should be.
“The black lung benefits system needs an update,” Shelton said.