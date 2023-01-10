Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Miner advocates denied
National Black Lung Association President and Beckley resident Gary Hairston, 68, speaks at a news conference at the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston in this May 2022 file photo. Miner advocates urged the 117th Congress to pass the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act before that Congress expired earlier this month, but it didn't. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

Black lung benefits are hard to get, and the cost of living has escalated sharply.

The last Congress failed to ease the burden of both those realities weighing on mine veterans and their survivors in West Virginia and across the country, miner advocates say.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

