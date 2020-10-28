The candidates contending for the 2nd Congressional District have offered starkly different visions for how to represent the district.
Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., 49, of Charles Town, is running for a fourth two-year term and faces Democratic challenger Cathy Kunkel, 35, of Charleston, an energy analyst and consumer advocate.
The son of a Cuban refugee and Vietnam veteran, Mooney previously served 12 years in the Maryland state Senate and has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, voting in line with Trump’s position 88% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Kunkel co-founded Advocates for a Safe Water System following the 2014 Elk River chemical spill and has testified on behalf of consumer groups to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, speaking out against rising electric rates. Kunkel also co-founded Rise Up WV, a Charleston-based volunteer organization advocating to expand health care and workers’ rights, enact campaign finance reform and create green energy jobs.
If elected, Kunkel would prioritize passing another federal aid package.
“It’s very frustrating that Congress has not moved faster on economic relief that so many West Virginians obviously need since the federal assistance expired at the end of July,” Kunkel said.
Negotiations on a fifth coronavirus relief package have stalled despite intermittent talks in recent months. In March, Mooney voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion economic package that provided one-time stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits, the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program and aid to state and local governments.
But Mooney was one of 40 House Republicans who voted in March against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which with mostly bipartisan support provided increased funding for food assistance and expanded unemployment benefits while requiring employers to provide paid sick time to employees unable to work due to COVID-19. Mooney took issue with how the bill was drafted, saying that House leaders did not allow enough time to read the bill for voting. Mooney also voted against two versions of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which passed the Democrat-controlled House in party line votes before stalling in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Mooney has consistently voiced concerns about the national debt, which the Congressional Budget Office has projected would be $20.3 trillion by the end of fiscal year 2020.
“I worry about in my 70s or 80s and I’ve got my grandkids or anybody and they say, ‘Hey Alex, what did you do to stop .. our country from going bankrupt?” Mooney said. “That’s my biggest worry. You might see me vote no … I voted no on that second coronavirus relief package because they didn’t tell me how much it cost.”
Kunkel supports defending the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid expansion in West Virginia that it enabled. Beyond that, she supports Medicare for All, a single-payer health care system designed to eliminate co-pays, premiums and deductibles by virtually doing away with private health insurance.
“It’s obviously a huge burden on many families,” Kunkel said of America’s health care system. “And we’re paying in a very inefficient way because so many folks avoid seeking medical treatment because of the cost and end up not seeking preventative care and end up with illnesses or end up in the emergency room for something that could have been prevented or treated at much lower cost, and we all end up paying for that in the end.
“[T]he idea with Medicare for All is we would pay for it through our taxes, but because of cutting the administrative costs and allowing for more investment in preventative care, the overall cost burden on our society [from] health care would be reduced.”
Mooney has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as “Obamacare,” supporting in 2017 the American Health Care Act, which failed to pass but would have weakened protections for those with preexisting conditions. In June, he voted against expanding the availability of ACA subsidies. Mooney has argued that insurance companies abandoning the health care exchanges has hurt patients by prompting a rise in insurance premiums.
Mooney identified manufacturing as a key field to diversify the district’s economy, arguing in favor of returning pharmaceutical manufacturing production from China. Mooney sees opportunities for continued chemical development in the district to help shore up the local economy, citing Dow’s Union Carbide subsidiary in South Charleston.
“Part of it is just trying to keep that environment there so we can keep the chemical industry there, maybe bring more back,” Mooney said. “ … I consider it a victory if a small chemical company comes [somewhere] and provides 20 jobs.”
As a supporter of the Green New Deal, a plan to transition America to 100% clean and renewable energy and create jobs toward that goal, Kunkel sees opportunity in preparing West Virginians for new clean energy and energy efficiency jobs.
“That could include billions of dollars of work in environmental reclamation that we could do in this state since so many of these bankrupt fossil fuel companies have left environmental damage behind them,” Kunkel said.
Mooney has argued that Kunkel’s views are too far left for the district.
“My Democratic opponent … is a socialist who I don’t think represents West Virginia at all,” Mooney said.
Kunkel has been identified as a democratic socialist by the socialist magazine Jacobin and the Kanawha Valley Democratic Socialists of America, but Kunkel declined to say whether she believes in democratic socialism as a governing philosophy when asked, saying that her platform speaks for itself.
Democratic Socialists of America broadly define their philosophy as social ownership of economic institutions, from state ownership of industries with large concentrations of capital to worker-owned cooperatives and publicly owned enterprises managed by workers and consumer representatives.
“I’m not really that concerned with the labels,” Kunkel said. “What we’re fighting for in the campaign is things like Medicare for All, a higher minimum wage, action on climate change, all of which does require ... moving away from the corporate socialism we have now where we have corporations that are able to get out of paying their taxes and get a lot of government handouts.”
Mooney dismissed criticism from Kunkel and others that he is not often seen in the district that he serves as unfair, citing in part his presence at economic development roundtables throughout the district and his workload in Washington, D.C.